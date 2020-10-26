Difference between revisions of "Great Zimbabwe Hotel"

Guests have a choice of cooking for themselves at the braai area provided or enjoying the resident chef’s culinary skills.

The campsite is designed to offer convenience to camping enthusiasts and the budget traveller. Equipped with crisp clean linen on comfortable camp beds, mosquito nets and in-tent lighting, this is a first of its type in Masvingo.

The Great Zimbabwe Hotel is made up of 38 neat rooms all with wall to wall carpeting. One significant feature of all the rooms at Great Zimbabwe Hotel is their spacious and roomy layout.

Great Zimbabwe Hotel is a hotel in Masvingo and is among the African Sun Limited group of hotels.

Accommodation

All rooms are decorated with quaint conservative furniture that gives them a modest and homely feel. There are a range of different room setups from single rooms designed for one person, double rooms with either twin beds or a double bed.

All rooms are decorated with quaint conservative furniture that gives them a modest and homely feel. There are a range of different room setups from single rooms designed for one person, double rooms with either twin beds or a double bed.

The standard rooms and single rooms overlook a lush garden courtyard with bright country flower beds, shrubs and creepers. These rooms are conveniently laid out in a half moon shape encasing the courtyard, giving the hotel the feel of an intimate family unit similar to the layout of the nearby Great Zimbabwe Monuments.

The deluxe suite, family suite and standard suites are located in separate nearby satellite buildings giving them an added sense of privacy. From selected rooms in the hotel guests have views of the grandeur age-old Great Zimbabwe Monuments.

Each room is complimented with the following facilities:

Digital Satellite Television

Telephone

Tea and coffee facilities

Hairdryer (provided on request)

Bathroom (shaving socket, toilet and bathtub)

Campsites The campsite is designed to offer convenience to camping enthusiasts and the budget traveller. Equipped with crisp clean linen on comfortable camp beds, mosquito nets and in-tent lighting, this is a first of its type in Masvingo. Guests have a choice of cooking for themselves at the braai area provided or enjoying the resident chef’s culinary skills. Amenities: