'''Great Zimbabwe University''' is one of the state-owned tertiary institutions in [[Zimbabwe]]. It is located in [[Masvingo Province]] and is administered by the [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]].

Background

The Great Zimbabwe University, then known as Masvingo State University, was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers’ and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.[1]

The University was launched in June 1999 as the Masvingo Degree Programme of the University of Zimbabwe with 120 students enrolled for a two-year In-Service Bachelor of Education Primary School degree.[1] Professor Obert Edward Maravanyika was appointed as the first acting Pro Vice Chancellor.[1]

In 2002, Masvingo University College enrolled its first group of one hundred (100) ‘A’ level certificate holders on the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree programme.[1]

Establishment

On December 22, 2002, Masvingo University College became Masvingo State University established by an Act of Parliament Chapter 22.24 No.11/2002. On 5 March 2003, 100 first year Bachelor of Arts students and 120 first year Bachelor of Education (Primary) students were the first to register under the new Masvingo State University.

Expansion

2006: The University hosts its inaugural graduation ceremony.

July 2007: Masvingo State University was allocated 1000 hectares of land by the Government of Zimbabwe near the Great Zimbabwe National Monuments for the construction of the world class mega African university campus. The university was also allocated two farms courtesy of the Government of Zimbabwe initiated land reform programme.

October 2007: Great Zimbabwe University and the University of Venda (UNIVEN) (South Africa) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for the teaching of the Venda and Shangani languages at Great Zimbabwe University in March 2008. [1]

January 2008: the first five-year strategic plan for the University, “Navigating Our Future, covering the period 2008-2013 was launched.

March 2008: Bachelor of Arts degree programmes in Venda and Shangani were launched.

9 October 2008: The Dzimbahwe Arts Festival (DAF), a unique multi-disciplinary festival that showcases performances and productions in visual arts, literary arts, culinary arts and performing arts, research and academia, hosted by the Great Zimbabwe University annually, was launched.

January 2010: the Institute of Cultural Heritage Studies was launched. The Institute is non-faculty cluster of departments, centres and schools.

October 12, 2011: the first group (20 students) of Bachelor of Arts in Venda and Shangani graduates from the University. [1]

October 1, 2012: Professor Rungano Jonas Zvobgo was appointed as the new Vice Chancellor.

October 2012: All undergraduate programmes were upgraded to 4-year honours degrees.

October 4–6, 2012: GZU hosted the 39th Annual Conference of the Southern African Society for Education (SASE). It was the first time that the conference was held outside of South Africa. [1]

October 19, 2012: Professor Rungano Jonas Zvobgo was installed as the Vice Chancellor by University Chancellor and President Robert Mugabe.

November–December 2012, the university announces plans to introduce a multi-campus approach to deal with space challenges by acquiring Gaths Mine in Mashava on a 20-year lease, the N. Richards Building in the CBD of Masvingo, Paramount College, Masvingo A1 Hotel and garage from Chikozho Transport in the industrial area which later become the Works & Estates Department. [1]

December 2012: the masterplan for Great Zimbabwe University’s world class mega African campus near Great Zimbabwe Monuments was approved by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary education.

15 January 2013, work to renovate buildings at Gaths Mine, Mandava Hotel, Paramount Academy commences.

August 2013: The institution receives the first group of international students as 50 Namibians were enrolled.

2013: State of the art Mashava Student Residence Village officially opened by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

25 October 2013: President Robert Gabriel Mugabe became the first recipient of an honorary degree from the university when Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Jonas Zvobgo conferred him with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in African Heritage and Philosophy for the sterling contribution he has made in the advancement of hunhu/ubuntu.[1]

Campuses

Main City Mashava Mucheke School of Social Sciences School of Gender and Cultural Studies Works and Estates Centre for African and Asian Studies

Faculties and Programmes

Faculty of Culture and Heritage Studies

Department of Archaeology and Museum Studies

Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Archeology

Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Museum Studies

Department of Heritage Studies

Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Heritage Studies

Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Musicology and Ethnochoreology.

Faculty of Arts

Bachelor of Arts Honours Degrees

Bachelor of Arts 4th Year Honours Degrees

Diploma in Theology

Diploma in Religious Studies and Philosophy.

Faculty of Commerce

Department of Accounting and Information Systems

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accounting

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Information Systems

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Internal Auditing.[2]

Postgraduate Programmes

Master of Commerce Degree in Applied Accounting

Master of Commerce Degree in Information Systems

Master of Business Administration (MBA) Programme.[2]

Faculty of Education

Department of Adult and Continuing Education

Bachelor of Adult Education (Honours)

Diploma in Adult and Continuing Education.[3]

Department of Curriculum Studies

Bachelor of Education Honours [Primary] In-Service

Bachelor of Education Honours [Secondary] In-Service

Graduate Diploma in Education

Master of Education Languages

Master of Education Curriculum Studies.,[3]

Faculty of Socail Sciences

Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Peace, Conflict and Governance

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Social Anthropology

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Social Ecology

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Sociology.[4]

Postgraduate Programmes

Master of Sciences (MSc) Degree in Demography and Population Studies.[4]

Department of Psychology

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Psychology

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Counselling.[4]

Postgraduate Programmes

Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Counselling Psychology.[4]

Department of Human Resource Management

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Human Resource Management

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Industrial Relations

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Politics and Public Administration.[4]

Postgraduate Programmes

Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Human Resource Management.[4]

Department of Rural and Urban Development

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Local Governance Studies

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Rural Development

Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Urban Planning and Development.[4]

School of Women, Gender and Cultural Studies

Master of Science (Msc) Degree in Gender and Policy Studies.[4]



