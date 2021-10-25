Line 71: Line 71:

The '''Great Zimbabwe University''', then known as Masvingo State University, was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August '''1995''' which proposed the devolution of Teachers’ and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.<ref name="history">, [http://www.gzu.ac.zw/index.php/about-gzu/history-of-gzu History of GZU],''Great Zimbabwe University'', retrieved:10 Feb 2015"</ref> The '''Great Zimbabwe University''', then known as Masvingo State University, was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August '''1995''' which proposed the devolution of Teachers’ and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.<ref name="history">, [http://www.gzu.ac.zw/index.php/about-gzu/history-of-gzu History of GZU],''Great Zimbabwe University'', retrieved:10 Feb 2015"</ref>

− The University was launched in June 1999 as the Masvingo Degree Programme of the [[University of Zimbabwe]] with 120 students enrolled for a two-year In-Service Bachelor of Education Primary School degree.<ref name="history"/> Professor [[Obert Edward Maravanyika]] was appointed as the first acting Pro Vice Chancellor.<ref name="history"/> + The University was launched in ''' June 1999 ''' as the Masvingo Degree Programme of the [[University of Zimbabwe]] with 120 students enrolled for a two-year In-Service Bachelor of Education Primary School degree.<ref name="history"/> Professor [[Obert Edward Maravanyika]] was appointed as the first acting Pro Vice Chancellor.<ref name="history"/>

− In 2002, Masvingo University College enrolled its first group of one hundred (100) ‘A’ level certificate holders on the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree programme.<ref name="history"/> + In ''' 2002 ''' , Masvingo University College enrolled its first group of one hundred (100) ‘A’ level certificate holders on the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree programme.<ref name="history"/>

== Establishment == == Establishment ==

− On December 22, 2002, Masvingo University College became Masvingo State University established by an Act of Parliament Chapter 22.24 No.11/2002. On 5 March 2003, 100 first year Bachelor of Arts students and 120 first year Bachelor of Education (Primary) students were the first to register under the new Masvingo State University. + On '''22 December 2002 ''' , Masvingo University College became Masvingo State University established by an Act of Parliament Chapter 22.24 No.11/2002. On ''' 5 March 2003 ''' , 100 first year Bachelor of Arts students and 120 first year Bachelor of Education (Primary) students were the first to register under the new Masvingo State University.

== Expansion == == Expansion ==

− + * ''' 2006 ''' : The University hosts its inaugural graduation ceremony.

− *2006: The University hosts its inaugural graduation ceremony. + * ''' July 2007 ''' : Masvingo State University was allocated 1000 hectares of land by the Government of Zimbabwe near the Great Zimbabwe National Monuments for the construction of the world class mega African university campus. The university was also allocated two farms courtesy of the Government of Zimbabwe initiated land reform programme.

− *July 2007: Masvingo State University was allocated 1000 hectares of land by the Government of Zimbabwe near the Great Zimbabwe National Monuments for the construction of the world class mega African university campus. The university was also allocated two farms courtesy of the Government of Zimbabwe initiated land reform programme. + * ''' October 2007 ''' : Great Zimbabwe University and the University of Venda (UNIVEN) (South Africa) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for the teaching of the Venda and Shangani languages at Great Zimbabwe University in March 2008.<ref name="history"/>

− + * ''' January 2008 ''' : the first five-year strategic plan for the University, “Navigating Our Future, covering the period 2008-2013 was launched.

− *October 2007: Great Zimbabwe University and the University of Venda (UNIVEN) (South Africa) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for the teaching of the Venda and Shangani languages at Great Zimbabwe University in March 2008.<ref name="history"/> + * ''' March 2008 ''' : Bachelor of Arts degree programmes in Venda and Shangani were launched.

− *January 2008: the first five-year strategic plan for the University, “Navigating Our Future, covering the period 2008-2013 was launched. + * ''' 9 October 2008 ''' : [[The Dzimbahwe Arts Festival]] (DAF), a unique multi-disciplinary festival that showcases performances and productions in visual arts, literary arts, culinary arts and performing arts, research and academia, hosted by the Great Zimbabwe University annually, was launched.

− *March 2008: Bachelor of Arts degree programmes in Venda and Shangani were launched. + * ''' January 2010 ''' : the Institute of Cultural Heritage Studies was launched. The Institute is non-faculty cluster of departments, centres and schools.

− *9 October 2008: [[The Dzimbahwe Arts Festival]] (DAF), a unique multi-disciplinary festival that showcases performances and productions in visual arts, literary arts, culinary arts and performing arts, research and academia, hosted by the Great Zimbabwe University annually, was launched. + * '''12 October 2011 ''' : the first group (20 students) of Bachelor of Arts in Venda and Shangani graduates from the University.<ref name="history"/>

− *January 2010: the Institute of Cultural Heritage Studies was launched. The Institute is non-faculty cluster of departments, centres and schools. + * '''1 October 2012 ''' : Professor [[Rungano Jonas Zvobgo]] was appointed as the new Vice Chancellor.

− *October 12, 2011: the first group (20 students) of Bachelor of Arts in Venda and Shangani graduates from the University.<ref name="history"/> + * ''' October 2012 ''' : All undergraduate programmes were upgraded to 4-year honours degrees.

− *October 1, 2012: Professor [[Rungano Jonas Zvobgo]] was appointed as the new Vice Chancellor. + * '''4 - 6 October 2012 ''' : GZU hosted the 39th Annual Conference of the Southern African Society for Education (SASE). It was the first time that the conference was held outside of South Africa.<ref name="history"/>

− *October 2012: All undergraduate programmes were upgraded to 4-year honours degrees. + * '''19 October 2012 ''' : Professor [[Rungano Jonas Zvobgo]] was installed as the Vice Chancellor by University Chancellor and President [[Robert Mugabe]].

− *October 4–6, 2012: GZU hosted the 39th Annual Conference of the Southern African Society for Education (SASE). It was the first time that the conference was held outside of South Africa.<ref name="history"/> + * ''' November–December 2012 ''' , the university announces plans to introduce a multi-campus approach to deal with space challenges by acquiring Gaths Mine in Mashava on a 20-year lease, the N. Richards Building in the CBD of Masvingo, Paramount College, Masvingo A1 Hotel and garage from Chikozho Transport in the industrial area which later become the Works & Estates Department.<ref name="history"/>

− *October 19, 2012: Professor [[Rungano Jonas Zvobgo]] was installed as the Vice Chancellor by University Chancellor and President [[Robert Mugabe]]. + * ''' December 2012 ''' : the masterplan for Great Zimbabwe University’s world class mega African campus near [[Great Zimbabwe Monuments]] was approved by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary education.

− *November–December 2012, the university announces plans to introduce a multi-campus approach to deal with space challenges by acquiring Gaths Mine in Mashava on a 20-year lease, the N. Richards Building in the CBD of Masvingo, Paramount College, Masvingo A1 Hotel and garage from Chikozho Transport in the industrial area which later become the Works & Estates Department.<ref name="history"/> + * ''' 15 January 2013 ''' , work to renovate buildings at Gaths Mine, Mandava Hotel, Paramount Academy commences.

− *December 2012: the masterplan for Great Zimbabwe University’s world class mega African campus near [[Great Zimbabwe Monuments]] was approved by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary education. + * ''' August 2013 ''' : The institution receives the first group of international students as 50 Namibians were enrolled.

− *15 January 2013, work to renovate buildings at Gaths Mine, Mandava Hotel, Paramount Academy commences. + * ''' 2013 ''' : State of the art Mashava Student Residence Village officially opened by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

− *August 2013: The institution receives the first group of international students as 50 Namibians were enrolled. + * ''' 25 October 2013 ''' : President [[ Robert Mugabe ]] became the first recipient of an honorary degree from the university when Vice Chancellor Professor [[ Rungano Zvobgo ]] conferred him with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in African Heritage and Philosophy for the sterling contribution he has made in the advancement of hunhu/ubuntu.<ref name="history"/>

− *2013: State of the art Mashava Student Residence Village officially opened by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

− *25 October 2013: President Robert Gabriel Mugabe became the first recipient of an honorary degree from the university when Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Jonas Zvobgo conferred him with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in African Heritage and Philosophy for the sterling contribution he has made in the advancement of hunhu/ubuntu.<ref name="history"/>

==Campuses== ==Campuses==

Line 181: Line 179:

===School of Women, Gender and Cultural Studies=== ===School of Women, Gender and Cultural Studies===

*Master of Science (Msc) Degree in Gender and Policy Studies.<ref name="social sciencxes"/> *Master of Science (Msc) Degree in Gender and Policy Studies.<ref name="social sciencxes"/>

+

{{#seo: {{#seo:

− |title=Great Zimbabwe University - Pindula, Local Knowledge + |title=Great Zimbabwe University

− | titlemode =replace + | title_mode =replace

− |keywords= Great Zimbabwe University, GZU + |keywords= education, University, Tertiary Education ,Degree

− |description= + |description= Universities And Tertiary Institutions Of Zimbabwe

+ |image=Great_zimbawe_university_logo.jpg

+ |image_alt=Wiki Logo

}} }}

+

+

+

== References == == References ==

<references/> <references/>

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Universities]]

[[Category:Universities]] [[Category:Universities]]

[[Category:Universities]] [[Category:Universities]]

+ [[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]

[[Category:Universities]] [[Category:Universities]]