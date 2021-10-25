Difference between revisions of "Great Zimbabwe University"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 71:
|Line 71:
The '''Great Zimbabwe University''', then known as Masvingo State University, was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August '''1995''' which proposed the devolution of Teachers’ and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.<ref name="history">, [http://www.gzu.ac.zw/index.php/about-gzu/history-of-gzu History of GZU],''Great Zimbabwe University'', retrieved:10 Feb 2015"</ref>
The '''Great Zimbabwe University''', then known as Masvingo State University, was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August '''1995''' which proposed the devolution of Teachers’ and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.<ref name="history">, [http://www.gzu.ac.zw/index.php/about-gzu/history-of-gzu History of GZU],''Great Zimbabwe University'', retrieved:10 Feb 2015"</ref>
|−
The University was launched in June 1999 as the Masvingo Degree Programme of the [[University of Zimbabwe]] with 120 students enrolled for a two-year In-Service Bachelor of Education Primary School degree.<ref name="history"/> Professor [[Obert Edward Maravanyika]] was appointed as the first acting Pro Vice Chancellor.<ref name="history"/>
|+
The University was launched in June 1999as the Masvingo Degree Programme of the [[University of Zimbabwe]] with 120 students enrolled for a two-year In-Service Bachelor of Education Primary School degree.<ref name="history"/> Professor [[Obert Edward Maravanyika]] was appointed as the first acting Pro Vice Chancellor.<ref name="history"/>
|−
In 2002, Masvingo University College enrolled its first group of one hundred (100) ‘A’ level certificate holders on the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree programme.<ref name="history"/>
|+
In 2002, Masvingo University College enrolled its first group of one hundred (100) ‘A’ level certificate holders on the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree programme.<ref name="history"/>
== Establishment ==
== Establishment ==
|−
On December
|+
On December 2002, Masvingo University College became Masvingo State University established by an Act of Parliament Chapter 22.24 No.11/2002. On 5 March 2003, 100 first year Bachelor of Arts students and 120 first year Bachelor of Education (Primary) students were the first to register under the new Masvingo State University.
== Expansion ==
== Expansion ==
|−
|+
*2006: The University hosts its inaugural graduation ceremony.
|−
*2006: The University hosts its inaugural graduation ceremony.
|+
*July 2007: Masvingo State University was allocated 1000 hectares of land by the Government of Zimbabwe near the Great Zimbabwe National Monuments for the construction of the world class mega African university campus. The university was also allocated two farms courtesy of the Government of Zimbabwe initiated land reform programme.
|−
*July 2007: Masvingo State University was allocated 1000 hectares of land by the Government of Zimbabwe near the Great Zimbabwe National Monuments for the construction of the world class mega African university campus. The university was also allocated two farms courtesy of the Government of Zimbabwe initiated land reform programme.
|+
*October 2007: Great Zimbabwe University and the University of Venda (UNIVEN) (South Africa) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for the teaching of the Venda and Shangani languages at Great Zimbabwe University in March 2008.<ref name="history"/>
|−
|+
*January 2008: the first five-year strategic plan for the University, “Navigating Our Future, covering the period 2008-2013 was launched.
|−
*October 2007: Great Zimbabwe University and the University of Venda (UNIVEN) (South Africa) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for the teaching of the Venda and Shangani languages at Great Zimbabwe University in March 2008.<ref name="history"/>
|+
*March 2008: Bachelor of Arts degree programmes in Venda and Shangani were launched.
|−
*January 2008: the first five-year strategic plan for the University, “Navigating Our Future, covering the period 2008-2013 was launched.
|+
*9 October 2008: [[The Dzimbahwe Arts Festival]] (DAF), a unique multi-disciplinary festival that showcases performances and productions in visual arts, literary arts, culinary arts and performing arts, research and academia, hosted by the Great Zimbabwe University annually, was launched.
|−
*March 2008: Bachelor of Arts degree programmes in Venda and Shangani were launched.
|+
*January 2010: the Institute of Cultural Heritage Studies was launched. The Institute is non-faculty cluster of departments, centres and schools.
|−
*9 October 2008: [[The Dzimbahwe Arts Festival]] (DAF), a unique multi-disciplinary festival that showcases performances and productions in visual arts, literary arts, culinary arts and performing arts, research and academia, hosted by the Great Zimbabwe University annually, was launched.
|+
*October 2011: the first group (20 students) of Bachelor of Arts in Venda and Shangani graduates from the University.<ref name="history"/>
|−
*January 2010: the Institute of Cultural Heritage Studies was launched. The Institute is non-faculty cluster of departments, centres and schools.
|+
*October 2012: Professor [[Rungano Jonas Zvobgo]] was appointed as the new Vice Chancellor.
|−
*October
|+
*October 2012: All undergraduate programmes were upgraded to 4-year honours degrees.
|−
*October
|+
*October 2012: GZU hosted the 39th Annual Conference of the Southern African Society for Education (SASE). It was the first time that the conference was held outside of South Africa.<ref name="history"/>
|−
*October 2012: All undergraduate programmes were upgraded to 4-year honours degrees.
|+
*October 2012: Professor [[Rungano Jonas Zvobgo]] was installed as the Vice Chancellor by University Chancellor and President [[Robert Mugabe]].
|−
*October
|+
*November–December 2012, the university announces plans to introduce a multi-campus approach to deal with space challenges by acquiring Gaths Mine in Mashava on a 20-year lease, the N. Richards Building in the CBD of Masvingo, Paramount College, Masvingo A1 Hotel and garage from Chikozho Transport in the industrial area which later become the Works & Estates Department.<ref name="history"/>
|−
*October
|+
*December 2012: the masterplan for Great Zimbabwe University’s world class mega African campus near [[Great Zimbabwe Monuments]] was approved by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary education.
|−
*November–December 2012, the university announces plans to introduce a multi-campus approach to deal with space challenges by acquiring Gaths Mine in Mashava on a 20-year lease, the N. Richards Building in the CBD of Masvingo, Paramount College, Masvingo A1 Hotel and garage from Chikozho Transport in the industrial area which later become the Works & Estates Department.<ref name="history"/>
|+
*15 January 2013, work to renovate buildings at Gaths Mine, Mandava Hotel, Paramount Academy commences.
|−
*December 2012: the masterplan for Great Zimbabwe University’s world class mega African campus near [[Great Zimbabwe Monuments]] was approved by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary education.
|+
*August 2013: The institution receives the first group of international students as 50 Namibians were enrolled.
|−
*15 January 2013, work to renovate buildings at Gaths Mine, Mandava Hotel, Paramount Academy commences.
|+
*2013: State of the art Mashava Student Residence Village officially opened by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.
|−
*August 2013: The institution receives the first group of international students as 50 Namibians were enrolled.
|+
*25 October 2013: President Robert Mugabebecame the first recipient of an honorary degree from the university when Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgoconferred him with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in African Heritage and Philosophy for the sterling contribution he has made in the advancement of hunhu/ubuntu.<ref name="history"/>
|−
*2013: State of the art Mashava Student Residence Village officially opened by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.
|−
*25 October 2013: President Robert
==Campuses==
==Campuses==
|Line 181:
|Line 179:
===School of Women, Gender and Cultural Studies===
===School of Women, Gender and Cultural Studies===
*Master of Science (Msc) Degree in Gender and Policy Studies.<ref name="social sciencxes"/>
*Master of Science (Msc) Degree in Gender and Policy Studies.<ref name="social sciencxes"/>
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=Great Zimbabwe University
|+
|title=Great Zimbabwe University
|−
|
|+
|=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=University,
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
== References ==
== References ==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Universities]]
[[Category:Universities]]
[[Category:Universities]]
[[Category:Universities]]
|+
[[Category:Universities]]
[[Category:Universities]]
|+
Latest revision as of 11:46, 25 October 2021
Great Zimbabwe University Logo
Other name
|GZU
Former name
|Masvingo State University
|Motto
|Knowledge , Culture, Development
|Type
|State University
Parent institution
|Government of Zimbabwe
Academic affiliation
|Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education
|Chancellor
|Robert Mugabe
|Vice-Chancellor
|Rungano Mudadirwa Zvobgo
|Location
|Masvingo, Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe
Great Zimbabwe University is one of the state-owned tertiary institutions in Zimbabwe. It is located in Masvingo Province and is administered by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Background
The Great Zimbabwe University, then known as Masvingo State University, was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers’ and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.[1]
The University was launched in June 1999 as the Masvingo Degree Programme of the University of Zimbabwe with 120 students enrolled for a two-year In-Service Bachelor of Education Primary School degree.[1] Professor Obert Edward Maravanyika was appointed as the first acting Pro Vice Chancellor.[1]
In 2002, Masvingo University College enrolled its first group of one hundred (100) ‘A’ level certificate holders on the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree programme.[1]
Establishment
On 22 December 2002, Masvingo University College became Masvingo State University established by an Act of Parliament Chapter 22.24 No.11/2002. On 5 March 2003, 100 first year Bachelor of Arts students and 120 first year Bachelor of Education (Primary) students were the first to register under the new Masvingo State University.
Expansion
- 2006: The University hosts its inaugural graduation ceremony.
- July 2007: Masvingo State University was allocated 1000 hectares of land by the Government of Zimbabwe near the Great Zimbabwe National Monuments for the construction of the world class mega African university campus. The university was also allocated two farms courtesy of the Government of Zimbabwe initiated land reform programme.
- October 2007: Great Zimbabwe University and the University of Venda (UNIVEN) (South Africa) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for the teaching of the Venda and Shangani languages at Great Zimbabwe University in March 2008.[1]
- January 2008: the first five-year strategic plan for the University, “Navigating Our Future, covering the period 2008-2013 was launched.
- March 2008: Bachelor of Arts degree programmes in Venda and Shangani were launched.
- 9 October 2008: The Dzimbahwe Arts Festival (DAF), a unique multi-disciplinary festival that showcases performances and productions in visual arts, literary arts, culinary arts and performing arts, research and academia, hosted by the Great Zimbabwe University annually, was launched.
- January 2010: the Institute of Cultural Heritage Studies was launched. The Institute is non-faculty cluster of departments, centres and schools.
- 12 October 2011: the first group (20 students) of Bachelor of Arts in Venda and Shangani graduates from the University.[1]
- 1 October 2012: Professor Rungano Jonas Zvobgo was appointed as the new Vice Chancellor.
- October 2012: All undergraduate programmes were upgraded to 4-year honours degrees.
- 4 - 6 October 2012: GZU hosted the 39th Annual Conference of the Southern African Society for Education (SASE). It was the first time that the conference was held outside of South Africa.[1]
- 19 October 2012: Professor Rungano Jonas Zvobgo was installed as the Vice Chancellor by University Chancellor and President Robert Mugabe.
- November–December 2012, the university announces plans to introduce a multi-campus approach to deal with space challenges by acquiring Gaths Mine in Mashava on a 20-year lease, the N. Richards Building in the CBD of Masvingo, Paramount College, Masvingo A1 Hotel and garage from Chikozho Transport in the industrial area which later become the Works & Estates Department.[1]
- December 2012: the masterplan for Great Zimbabwe University’s world class mega African campus near Great Zimbabwe Monuments was approved by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary education.
- 15 January 2013, work to renovate buildings at Gaths Mine, Mandava Hotel, Paramount Academy commences.
- August 2013: The institution receives the first group of international students as 50 Namibians were enrolled.
- 2013: State of the art Mashava Student Residence Village officially opened by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.
- 25 October 2013: President Robert Mugabe became the first recipient of an honorary degree from the university when Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo conferred him with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in African Heritage and Philosophy for the sterling contribution he has made in the advancement of hunhu/ubuntu.[1]
Campuses
- Main
- City
- Mashava
- Mucheke
- School of Social Sciences
- School of Gender and Cultural Studies
- Works and Estates
- Centre for African and Asian Studies
Faculties and Programmes
Faculty of Culture and Heritage Studies
Department of Archaeology and Museum Studies
- Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Archeology
- Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Museum Studies
Department of Heritage Studies
- Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Heritage Studies
- Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Musicology and Ethnochoreology.
Faculty of Arts
- Bachelor of Arts Honours Degrees
- Bachelor of Arts 4th Year Honours Degrees
- Diploma in Theology
- Diploma in Religious Studies and Philosophy.
Faculty of Commerce
Department of Accounting and Information Systems
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accounting
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Information Systems
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Internal Auditing.[2]
Postgraduate Programmes
- Master of Commerce Degree in Applied Accounting
- Master of Commerce Degree in Information Systems
- Master of Business Administration (MBA) Programme.[2]
Faculty of Education
Department of Adult and Continuing Education
- Bachelor of Adult Education (Honours)
- Diploma in Adult and Continuing Education.[3]
Department of Curriculum Studies
- Bachelor of Education Honours [Primary] In-Service
- Bachelor of Education Honours [Secondary] In-Service
- Graduate Diploma in Education
- Master of Education Languages
- Master of Education Curriculum Studies.,[3]
Faculty of Socail Sciences
Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Peace, Conflict and Governance
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Social Anthropology
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Social Ecology
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Sociology.[4]
Postgraduate Programmes
- Master of Sciences (MSc) Degree in Demography and Population Studies.[4]
Department of Psychology
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Psychology
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Counselling.[4]
Postgraduate Programmes
- Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Counselling Psychology.[4]
Department of Human Resource Management
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Human Resource Management
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Industrial Relations
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Politics and Public Administration.[4]
Postgraduate Programmes
- Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Human Resource Management.[4]
Department of Rural and Urban Development
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Local Governance Studies
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Rural Development
- Bachelor of Science Honours (BSc Hons) Degree in Urban Planning and Development.[4]
School of Women, Gender and Cultural Studies
- Master of Science (Msc) Degree in Gender and Policy Studies.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.8 , History of GZU,Great Zimbabwe University, retrieved:10 Feb 2015"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 , Faculty of Commerce Departments and Programmes,Great Zimbabwe University, retrieved:10 Feb 2015"
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 , Faculty of Education Departments and Programmes,Great Zimbabwe University, retrieved:10 Feb 2015"