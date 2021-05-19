Greatman (born Tongai Gwaze) is a Zimbabwean musician. He has done collaborations with popular musicians such as Sulumani Chimbetu.

Background

Greatman was raised by his grandmother, Muchaneta Gwaze. He has said that his physical condition almost tore his paternal and maternal families apart when he was born, with either side accusing the other of practicing witchcraft. Eventually, however, both families accepted his condition. His song Pandakazvarwa speaks about the situation around his birth.[1]

Wife

Silibaziso Masara

Children

In May 2021, Greatman announced his wife had given birth to a son named Karrane Gwaze.

Discography

Songs

Pandakazvarwa (featuring Sulumani Chimbetu)

Mwanakomana

Ndo...

Ciara

Jambwa Iroro

Mwanangu

Albums

Cheziya (2018)

Chikara Chemuno (2017)





Personal life

Greatman was born with myopathy, a condition, which reduces muscle strength and power in older children and adults.