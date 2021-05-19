Difference between revisions of "Greatman"
==References==
<references />
|Greatman
|Born
|Tongai Gwaze
June 24, 1993
Mhangura
|Spouse(s)
|Silibaziso Masara
|Children
|Karrane Gwaze (son)
|Relatives
|Muchaneta Gwaze (grandmother)
Greatman (born Tongai Gwaze) is a Zimbabwean musician. He has done collaborations with popular musicians such as Sulumani Chimbetu.
Background
Greatman was raised by his grandmother, Muchaneta Gwaze. He has said that his physical condition almost tore his paternal and maternal families apart when he was born, with either side accusing the other of practicing witchcraft. Eventually, however, both families accepted his condition. His song Pandakazvarwa speaks about the situation around his birth.[1]
Wife
Children
In May 2021, Greatman announced his wife had given birth to a son named Karrane Gwaze.
Discography
Songs
- Pandakazvarwa (featuring Sulumani Chimbetu)
- Mwanakomana
- Ndo...
- Ciara
- Jambwa Iroro
- Mwanangu
Albums
- Cheziya (2018)
- Chikara Chemuno (2017)
Personal life
Greatman was born with myopathy, a condition, which reduces muscle strength and power in older children and adults.
References
- ↑ Robert Tapfumaneyi, Disability not a barrier - Upcoming musician Tongai Gwaze., New Zimbabwe, Published: 27 December 2018, Retrieved: 29 July 2019