Difference between revisions of "Greatman"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Background)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 58:
|Line 58:
| criminal_penalty =
| criminal_penalty =
| criminal_status =
| criminal_status =
|−
| spouse = Silibaziso Masara<!-- Use article title or common name -->
|+
| spouse = Silibaziso Masara<!-- Use article title or common name -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| children = Karrane Gwaze (''son'')
| children = Karrane Gwaze (''son'')
|Line 133:
|Line 133:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Greatman Biography: Real Name, Age, Wife, Children, Career, Albums, Videos -Pindula
|+
|title= Greatman Biography: Real Name, Age, Wife, Children, Career, Albums, Videos -Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= Greatman, Greatman wife, Greatman age, Greatman real name, Greatman children, Greatman videos
|+
|keywords= Greatman, Greatman wife, Greatman age, Greatman real name, Greatman children, Greatman videos
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|−
|image_alt=
|+
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:Musicians]]
[[Category:Musicians]]
Latest revision as of 16:29, 11 February 2022
|Greatman
|Born
|Tongai Gwaze
June 24, 1993
Mhangura
|Spouse(s)
|Silibaziso Masara
|Children
|Karrane Gwaze (son)
|Relatives
|Muchaneta Gwaze (grandmother)
Greatman (born Tongai Gwaze) is a Zimbabwean musician. He has done collaborations with popular musicians such as Sulumani Chimbetu.
Background
Greatman was orphaned at an early age as his father Ratidzo Gwaze passed away in 1995 and his Mother in 1998.[1]
Greatman was raised by his grandmother, Muchaneta Gwaze. He has said that his physical condition almost tore his paternal and maternal families apart when he was born, with either side accusing the other of practicing witchcraft. Eventually, however, both families accepted his condition. His song Pandakazvarwa speaks about the situation around his birth.[2]
Siblings
Greatman has twin brothers Kudakwashe and Kundai Chari.[3]
Wife
Children
In May 2021, Greatman announced his wife had given birth to a son named Karrane Gwaze.
Wedding
On 6 February 2022, Great and his wife Silibaziso Masara had a white wedding at Mabvuku Talent Village Gardens. Authentic Cakes and Catering baked the cake and did catering.
Cake Zone also baked a cake as well. Chirinda Farm donated 200 chairs. Wedding Centre also donated 100 chairs. Mai Mtokozo donated 100 chairs. An individual known as Queen Melis resident in South Africa donated suits that the Greatman and the groom's man wore. Wedding Centre provided the bride’s gown and everything that the bride’s maid were wearing.
Blessed to be a blessing provided the two Benz vehicles that were used by Greatman and Silibaziso Masara. The President’s Office under Special Advisor to the President on Disability Minister Joshua Malinga provided 70kgs of rice.
Mr Kachigwe provided the band and D Entertainment provide the PA system. The venue for Greatman's wedding was free of charge.
Teo events made use of their social media influence to gather donations for Greatman’s wedding. Greatman’s best man was Kundai Shari.[1]
Discography
Songs
- Pandakazvarwa (featuring Sulumani Chimbetu)
- Mwanakomana
- Ndo...
- Ciara
- Jambwa Iroro
- Mwanangu
Albums
- Cheziya (2018)
- Chikara Chemuno (2017)
Personal life
Greatman was born with myopathy, a condition, which reduces muscle strength and power in older children and adults.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Bridget Mavhirima and Grace Mahora, Till death do us part, The Herald, Published: February 7, 2022, Retrieved: February 11, 2022
- ↑ Robert Tapfumaneyi, Disability not a barrier - Upcoming musician Tongai Gwaze., New Zimbabwe, Published: 27 December 2018, Retrieved: 29 July 2019
- ↑ Tiller Maringa, Match made in Heaven, The Herald, Published: March 21, 2020, Retrieved: May 19, 2021