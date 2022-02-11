|description= Greatman (born Tongai Gwaze) is a Zimbabwean musician. He has done collaborations with popular musicians such as Sulumani Chimbetu.

Greatman (born Tongai Gwaze) is a Zimbabwean musician. He has done collaborations with popular musicians such as Sulumani Chimbetu.

Background

Greatman was orphaned at an early age as his father Ratidzo Gwaze passed away in 1995 and his Mother in 1998.[1]

Greatman was raised by his grandmother, Muchaneta Gwaze. He has said that his physical condition almost tore his paternal and maternal families apart when he was born, with either side accusing the other of practicing witchcraft. Eventually, however, both families accepted his condition. His song Pandakazvarwa speaks about the situation around his birth.[2]

Siblings

Greatman has twin brothers Kudakwashe and Kundai Chari.[3]

Wife

Silibaziso Masara

Children

In May 2021, Greatman announced his wife had given birth to a son named Karrane Gwaze.

Wedding

On 6 February 2022, Great and his wife Silibaziso Masara had a white wedding at Mabvuku Talent Village Gardens. Authentic Cakes and Catering baked the cake and did catering.

Cake Zone also baked a cake as well. Chirinda Farm donated 200 chairs. Wedding Centre also donated 100 chairs. Mai Mtokozo donated 100 chairs. An individual known as Queen Melis resident in South Africa donated suits that the Greatman and the groom's man wore. Wedding Centre provided the bride’s gown and everything that the bride’s maid were wearing.

Blessed to be a blessing provided the two Benz vehicles that were used by Greatman and Silibaziso Masara. The President’s Office under Special Advisor to the President on Disability Minister Joshua Malinga provided 70kgs of rice.

Mr Kachigwe provided the band and D Entertainment provide the PA system. The venue for Greatman's wedding was free of charge.

Teo events made use of their social media influence to gather donations for Greatman’s wedding. Greatman’s best man was Kundai Shari.[1]

Discography

Songs

Pandakazvarwa (featuring Sulumani Chimbetu)

Mwanakomana

Ndo...

Ciara

Jambwa Iroro

Mwanangu

Albums

Cheziya (2018)

Chikara Chemuno (2017)





Personal life

Greatman was born with myopathy, a condition, which reduces muscle strength and power in older children and adults.