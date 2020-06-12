Difference between revisions of "Green Africa Safaris"

Green Safari Africa Logo

Green Africa Safari is a hunting company that was leased a hunting licence. The idea with Green Safari Africa is to run a sustainable hunting operation that manages and improves the wildlife population of this fantastic area. Much like nature itself, they decimate the abundance of animals for the benefit of each species, and hunt for older animals, past their prime and with contributions to coming generations made. Occasionally also direct efforts to protect crops for local villages.[1]

Background

The approach to this adventure is somewhat an philanthropist one. They want to collaborate with the local society; offer meat of course for basic needs, but also build schools and establish water wells. They believe it is extra important to also involve women, since experience has shown them that meat and produce stay in the families when taken care of by women, rather than sold on. Another aspect is that they provide an occupation and a fixed income for an, hopefully, increasing part of the villagers.

Team

Tomas Kjelsson - CEO/Owner (Cell: +46 766 188 440)

Phillip Mafuta - Operations Manager (Cell: +263714933805)

Chrispen Mutendi - Finance Manager

Bongai -Tracker Antipoaching

Social Responsibility

Green Safari Africa will reinvest everything they do in Africa, not one dollar leaves the country. They work together with the local people and help in place. Everything they do they give 100% back. Green Safari Africa distributed Christmas presents and meat to 181 families in Nyangambe Christmas 2019. We also handed a blood pressure monitor to the community.

