Difference between revisions of "Green Arrows Band"

Green Arrows

The Green Arrows Band is a Zimbabwean band that was a favourite of many yesteryear music fans after they sang hits like 'Chipo Chiroorwa' and 'Chimwamuna Chamimba'. It was founded by the legendary musician Zex Manatsa. The band played as a supporting act to Bob Marley during Zimbabwe's Independence celebrations in 1980 at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare.

Background

The Green Arrows was formed in 1968 as a backing group to other prominent singers. It was bassist and vocalist Zex Manatsa that formed the group in Mhangura together with his younger brother. They began as Mambo Jazz Band performing covers until they decided to relocate to Bulawayo and that is where they came up with the name Green Arrows. They started composing and performing their own music in 1972 and that is when they met South African saxophonist West Nkosi and became their producer.[1]

Their Journey

1972, the Green Arrows began writing their own songs to mass appeal. South African saxophonist West Nkosi, who was also a consultant for Gallo Records, discovered the band and became their producer in the 70s. The resulting album in, “Chipo Chiroorwa”, sold so well and the band moved to the capital city of Harare in 1977. Their success continued in the 1970s and 80s, as they continued to produce well-received tours and hit records due to their combination of political and gospel lyrics with polyrhythmic grooves.[2]

In the 1970s and 80s, the group released many tracks which have proved to be all-time hits such as “Chipo Chiroorwa”, “Bambo Mwakwatila”, “Vaparidzi Vawanda”, “Mwana Waenda”, “Chechule Anavala Bottom”, and “Chimwamuna Chamimba”. (The use of Malawian language in some of their compositions was to appeal to the Malawians who in those days made up the majority of the migrant labour force in Zimbabwe).

The Green Arrows became the first group to record an LP in Zimbabwe and one of their tracks broke records staying in the No. 1 position of the country's music charts far longer than any that came before them and no other group have beaten them to this day. They were one of the first bands to attract music industry interest by blending the traditional music of Zimbabwe (which was then Southern Rhodesia at the time) with the pop genres that had been imported by colonialism.

Original Members

Zex Manatsa (Band Leader, Composer, Bassist, Vocalist)

Stanley Manatsa (Lead Guitarist)

Givas Bernard (Guitar, Bassist)

Fulton Chikwati (Rhythm Guitarist)

Fanyana Dube (Guitar)

Raphael Mboweni (Drummer)

Wilfred Nyoni (Backing Vocalist)

Abel Takavarasha a.k.a Mabhengwani (Vocalist/Dancer)

Sabastian Manatsa (Rhythm Guitar,Bassist, Vocalist)

Discography

May 1974 Teal Records Co.

Shamwari Yangu Unoyendepi

Hama

Chitima Nditakure

Shamwari Usanyepe

October 1974 Gallo Records Co.

Chipo Chiroorwa

Hwahwa

Mwana Wangu Kurauone

May 1975 Gallo Records.

Mwana Waenda

Nyaya Iyi Inondishamisa

November 1975

Towering Inferno

Dinner will not delay

Doro renyu

Nhengure

Amai Mandida

Bambo Makwatila

Vabereki vedu

Chinyamutondo

January 1976 Gallo Records

Chechule Wavala Bottom

Chaita Mumwe

Kwankwala Wamanta

Takura Gona

Irombe

Vakomana Vaye

Ndarota Ndiina Amai

Wasara Wasara

Musango Mune Hangaiwa

May 1976 Gallo Records

Infalilibe Chisoni

Nkamwini Alibe Mwayi

Indian Bambu Jive

Mabhena

Kadeya-deya

October 1976 Gallo Records

Hama Huyai Muzofara

Zuva Richauya Baba

Hallelujah - (Ngatinamateyi)

How could i love

My Pretty Angel

Zarura Musuwo Ishe Apinde

Brothers & Sisters

March 1977 Gallo Records:

Musoro Wanstomba

Ndakaberekwa (W.Nyoni)

Ndiyo Nzira YeRudo

Tombi Huya neChikwama

Gambukambu

Nherera Zvichengete

Hurungwe

Amai Masese Musataye

Oct 1977 Gallo Records:

Christmas yasvika

Chaminuka

Ndoro Nhema

Chengetanai

Chimamuna Chile

Zuva rabuda

Nov 1977 Gallo Records:

Ndonobaya bere

Musango mune hangaiwa

Chisi chako masimba mashoma

Mundoza

April 1978 Gallo Records:

Zimba Rakanaka

Nyama Yekugocha

Madzangaradzimu

Hama dzapera

Musadandaure

Chimamuna Chamimba

Sept 1978 Gallo Records:

Nyoka yendara

Dzamuningwa

Vaparidzi vawanda

Pamusoroi Madzimai

Dec 1978 Gallo Records:

Guhwa

Tsuro

April 1979 Gallo Records:

Tochema vana vevanhu

Iri Ziyoni

Zuva rabuda

Hwenya kwese

Dzepfunde

Vachaita musangano

Zambuko

November 1979

Atsamunda

Pachikaranga

Mukoma Nhongo

Zano Ndoga

Masese musataye

Rugare

Imi vana vangu

April 1980 Gallo records:

Vatema tave kutonga

Vacharipa

Dzepfunde

Makorokoto Zimbabwe

Takabatana

Tungamidzai Mudzimu Mberi

VaMugabe Votonga

Kuroora kunoreva hukama

Munopururudza

Kutonga Madzoro

Amainini Makaenda paBarika

Mawira Mombe

Mateu 22:7

Baba timirireiwo

Dhi haiwa Dhikondo

Mvonga mupopoto

Kuruzevha vakomana

Kaverevere naye

Mwana weTsoko

Iwe Monida

1981 Gramma Records:

Chidzviki

Comrade tambayi makachenjera

Zvido zveVapambepfumi

Chivaraidze

Kuudza amai huroyi

Dzvinyu kuzambira zuva

Mwari wakatadza

Zviri muGuruve

MaComrades zviwororo

Seka urema wafa

Siya wawoneka

Chakafukidza dzimba

Musasamba

1982 Gramma Records:

Tea Hobvu

Musi oya tunya

Siya wakuya

Kufa kweMujoni

Mangwanani

Tsuro ari muGrey (Vanoda kutamba neGreen Arrows)

1983 Gramma Records:

Antonio

Waaitamba naye

Murume wandaona

Mudzimu Ichakupa Chete

Gore renzara( A.Takavarasha & Green Arrrows)

Kugarorova Amai( Sabastian Manatsa & the Green Arrows)

Kuwirirana kwevanodanana

Tamukurira Satani

Tipeiwo Ndege

1984 Gramma Records:

Tizorodzei baba

Ushamwari weHwahwa

Imhepo

Mudumbu muchitoro

Zvandakarota

Mbiri yaenda

Kunosara mhondi

Sekuru Peter naWinnie

Hupenyu hwemurume

Vana vangu ndinokudai

1985 Gramma Records:

Muti usina zita

Vana vangu handidi mutambure

Macomrades (Givas & the Green Arrows)

Baba Tipeiwo Ndege

1986 Gramma Records:

Ngororombe

VanaMai nanaBaba (Zex & Sebastian Manatsa)

Kugarorova Amai (Sabastian Manatsa)

Mwanakomna waMwari - Bhasikoro

Wapusa wapusa

Mwanasikana chiroorwa

Gonzo ndishefu

Gumbo rembeva

Gona

1987 Gramma Records:

Tsuro Soccer Star

Highlander

Makepekepe

Vabereki

Dynamos

Zim Saints

Zvivindi makazvitorepi

Imbaiwo dzimbo dzeChimurenga

Mudzimu haishorwe

1988 Gramma Records:

Accident

Varapi

Zvinoitika muhupenyu

Handisini ndakaimba kuti Jah

1989 Gramma Records:

Vana vangu

Sandura Commissioner

Kubatana Part 1 & Part 2

1992 Gramma Records

Bhutsu size 20

Zodwa

Chakafukidza dzimba

1997

Mawungira Ekudzoka kwake (Album)

Ruoko rwaMwari

Ishe Jesu

1998 Gramma Records/Shed Studios

Mavambo (Album)

2002 Tuku Music:

Mutungamiri Akanaka(Album)

Simukai

Jesu wee

Magumo

Mubairo

Ruoko

Vhangeri

Rudo

Huyai tirumbidze (ft Aaron Manatsa)

2005 Shed Studios

Ndizvo zvandiri (Album)

Ndinogamuchira

Kunamata

Anotikomborera

Kunamata

Rudo rwako mkadzi wangu

V/A Compilation

Independence Special (1983)

Zimbabwe Frontline (1995)





Gallery

Tea Hobvu

Live Performance

Live 1

The Leader





References