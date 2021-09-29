'''Green Gables High School''', formerly Elite High School, is run by the [[Apostolic Faith Church]].

'''Green Gables High School''' is an international and [[Apostolic Faith Church]] school at Khami, [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] .

Green Gables High School logo

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Dunstill Farm, Khami Ruins, Bulawayo.

Telephone:

Cell: 263 772 344574, 263 774 375091, 263 774 171895

Email: greengableshighschool@yahoo.com

Web:



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

Green Gables High Wrangle, The Chronicle, 2014 - https://www.chronicle.co.zw/green-gables-high-wrangle/amp/