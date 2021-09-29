Difference between revisions of "Green Gables High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Green Gables High School''' is an international and [[Apostolic
|+
'''Green Gables High School''' is an international and [[Apostolic]] school at Khami, [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
[[File:Green Gables High School.jpg|thumb|Green Gables High School logo]]
[[File:Green Gables High School.jpg|thumb|Green Gables High School logo]]
|Line 19:
|Line 19:
==History==
==History==
|−
'''Green Gables High School''', formerly Elite High School, is run by the [[Apostolic Faith Church
|+
'''Green Gables High School''', formerly Elite High School, is run by the [[ApostolicFaith Church.
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|Line 49:
|Line 49:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 09:24, 29 September 2021
Green Gables High School is an international and Apostolic school at Khami, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Dunstill Farm, Khami Ruins, Bulawayo.
Telephone:
Cell: 263 772 344574, 263 774 375091, 263 774 171895
Email: greengableshighschool@yahoo.com
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Green Gables High School, formerly Elite High School, is run by the Apostolic Faith Church.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Green Gables High Wrangle, The Chronicle, 2014 - https://www.chronicle.co.zw/green-gables-high-wrangle/amp/