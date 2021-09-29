Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Green Gables High School"

Page Discussion
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Green Gables High School''' is an international and [[Apostolic Faith Church]] school at Khami, [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
+
'''Green Gables High School''' is an international and [[Apostolic]] school at Khami, [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
  
 
[[File:Green Gables High School.jpg|thumb|Green Gables High School logo]]
 
[[File:Green Gables High School.jpg|thumb|Green Gables High School logo]]
Line 19: Line 19:
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
'''Green Gables High School''', formerly Elite High School, is run by the [[Apostolic Faith Church]].
+
'''Green Gables High School''', formerly Elite High School, is run by the [[Apostolic]] Faith Church.
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
Line 49: Line 49:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Revision as of 09:24, 29 September 2021

Green Gables High School is an international and Apostolic school at Khami, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Green Gables High School logo

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Dunstill Farm, Khami Ruins, Bulawayo.
Telephone:
Cell: 263 772 344574, 263 774 375091, 263 774 171895
Email: greengableshighschool@yahoo.com
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Green Gables High School, formerly Elite High School, is run by the Apostolic Faith Church.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Green Gables High Wrangle, The Chronicle, 2014 - https://www.chronicle.co.zw/green-gables-high-wrangle/amp/

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Green_Gables_High_School&oldid=110876"