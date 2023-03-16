Difference between revisions of "Green Works"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Green Works''' in Gweru will collect PET, HDPE, PP, glass, and cardboard. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 1923 Bristol Road, ...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:57, 16 March 2023
Green Works in Gweru will collect PET, HDPE, PP, glass, and cardboard.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 1923 Bristol Road, Gweru.
Phone: Mr Muza - 0772 926361.
Email:
Website:
Materials
PET, HDPE, PP, glass, cardboard. Will collect.
2020 - ±5.5 tons