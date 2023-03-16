Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Green Works"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Green Works''' in Gweru will collect PET, HDPE, PP, glass, and cardboard. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 1923 Bristol Road, ...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 09:57, 16 March 2023

Green Works in Gweru will collect PET, HDPE, PP, glass, and cardboard.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 1923 Bristol Road, Gweru.
Phone: Mr Muza - 0772 926361.
Email:
Website:

Materials

PET, HDPE, PP, glass, cardboard. Will collect.

2020 - ±5.5 tons

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Green_Works&oldid=123620"