Difference between revisions of "Gross National Income (GNI) per capita"

Gross National Income (GNI) per capita (formerly GNP per capita) is the gross national income, converted to U.S. dollars using the World Bank Atlas method, divided by the midyear population. GNI is the sum of value added by all resident producers plus any product taxes (less subsidies) not included in the valuation of output plus net receipts of primary income (compensation of employees and property income) from abroad.[1]

Background

GNI, calculated in national currency, is usually converted to U.S. dollars at official exchange rates for comparisons across economies, although an alternative rate is used when the official exchange rate is judged to diverge by an exceptionally large margin from the rate actually applied in international transactions. To smooth fluctuations in prices and exchange rates, a special Atlas method of conversion is used by the World Bank. This applies a conversion factor that averages the exchange rate for a given year and the two preceding years, adjusted for differences in rates of inflation between the country, and through 2000, the G-5 countries (France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States). From 2001, these countries include the Euro area, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Zimbabwe's GNI per capita since 2000

2019 was $1,390, a 9.15% decline from 2018.

2018 was $1,530, a 12.5% increase from 2017.

2017 was $1,360, a 5.43% increase from 2016.

2016 was $1,290, a 0.78% increase from 2015.

2015 was $1,280, a 1.59% increase from 2014.

2014 was $1,260, a 4.13% increase from 2013.

2013 was $1,210, a 9.01% increase from 2012.

2012 was $1,110, a 20.65% increase from 2011.

2011 was $920, a 46.03% decline from 2010.

2010 was $630, a 50.00% increase from 2009.

2009 was $420, a 27.27% increase from 2008.

2008 was $330, a 21.43% decline from 2007.

2007 was $420, a 4.55% decline from 2006.

2006 was $440, a 4.35% decline from 2005.

2005 was $460, a 2.22% increase from 2004.

2004 was $450, a 2.27% increase from 2003.

2003 was $440, a 10.20% decline from 2002.

2002 was $490, a 9.26% decline from 2001.

2001 was $540, a 5.88% increase from 2000.

2000 was $510, a 10.53% decline from 1999.











