Difference between revisions of "Group D"

Group D - sample work in progress for World Cup 2022 format.
|Country
|Flag
|Vs. Angola
|Score
|Vs. Burundi
|Score
|Vs. Chad
|Score
|Vs. Dahomey
|Score
|Angola
|Can we
|X
|X
|Date/Time (CAT) / Venue
|Left vs Upper
|Date/Time (CAT) / Venue
|Example
|Date/Time (CAT) / Venue
|5 - 1
|Burundi
|get a
|Date/Time (CAT) / Venue
|B vs A
|X
|X
|Date/Time (CAT) / Venue
|Left vs Upper
|Date/Time (CAT) / Venue
|Left vs Upper
|Chad
|Flag pic
|29 Nov, 1830 / Luanda
|Chad score - Angola score
|Tomorrow/Morning (CAT) / Ndjamena
|Left vs Upper
|X
|X
|Date/Time (CAT) / Kabalo
|Left vs Upper
|Dahomey
|small enough?
|30 Nov, 07h00 / Benin
|1 - 5
|Date/Time (CAT) / Venue
|Left vs Upper
|Date/Time (CAT) / Lome
|Left vs Upper
|X
|X
Two teams going forward are
Trying to put some samples in. Score will be in that order, so if Angola scores 5 to Dahomey's 1, it will be 5 - 1 in one space, and 1-5 in another. All times must be in CAT time. Time format? 0930, or 09h30 - I suggest we stay away from AM/PM. Will have to prepare other chart templates for next rounds too. Maybe Monday. All in Category Football, Sports;