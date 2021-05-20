Difference between revisions of "Guineafowl High School"
Guinea Fowl School, in [[Gweru]], [[Midlands Province]], was built on a former WW2 air force training base.
Guinea Fowl School, in [[Gweru]], [[Midlands Province]], was built on a former WW2 air force training base.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
''Guinea Fowl High School razed down by fire''. 17 April 2019, ZWNews. [https://zwnews.com/guinea-fowl-high-school-razed-down-by-fire-pictures/]
''Guinea Fowl High School razed down by fire''. 17 April 2019, ZWNews. [https://zwnews.com/guinea-fowl-high-school-razed-down-by-fire-pictures/]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Guinea Fowl School, in Gweru, Midlands Province, was built on a former WW2 air force training base.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Box 1530, Gweru
Telephone: 0542 23992, +263 54 2225893
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/guinea-fowl-high-school-17281638578/
History
Guinea Fowl School is situated in open undulating country at the site of a 2nd World War Royal Air Force Training School.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Guinea Fowl High School razed down by fire. 17 April 2019, ZWNews. [1]