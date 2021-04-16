Guka Makafela is the Zimbabwean slang name for the durg crystal meth. Guka Makafela is also referred to as Mutoriro.

Origins of the word

Zimdancehall musician Dashocca argues that he created the word as Gukar/Gukarmaca. One may be pronounce the word as Gukarmaca-Falla which Daschocca said means "what those who take biological processed substances into their respective body systems see after consumption, in short (Paranoia/Hallucinations)."[1]

One cannot smoke Guka Makafela without the aid of disused ‘energy saver’ bulbs. These bulbs which are usually white have the white powder spotlessly cleaned off to be sold to those who want to smoke. The energy savers just like Shisha pipes found at uptown bars, are used.

Guka Makafela Uses

The drug is used for:

Weight loss

To ease depression

Effects of Guka Makafela

High body temperature

User may feel anxious and confused, be unable to sleep, have mood swings, and become violent

One's looks can change dramatically. A user may age quickly. Their skin may dull, and they can develop hard-to-heal sores and pimples. They may have a dry mouth and stained, broken, or rotting teeth.

Users may become paranoid and may hear and see things that aren’t there.

A user may think about hurting themselves or others. They may also feel as though insects are crawling on or under their skin

8A meth user is at higher risk of contracting HIV/AIDS since the drug can affect judgment and lessen inhibitions. Someone under the influence of the drug may be more likely to engage in risky behaviours, such as unsafe sex

Signs Someone Is Using Guka Makafela