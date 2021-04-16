Difference between revisions of "Guka Makafela"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Guka Makafela''' is the [[Zimbabwean]] slang name for the
|+
'''Guka Makafela''' is the [[Zimbabwean]] slang name for the crystal meth. Guka Makafela is also referred to as [[Mutoriro]].
==Origins of the word==
==Origins of the word==
Revision as of 13:08, 16 April 2021
Guka Makafela is the Zimbabwean slang name for the illicit drug crystal meth. Guka Makafela is also referred to as Mutoriro.
Origins of the word
Zimdancehall musician Dashocca argues that he created the word as Gukar/Gukarmaca. One may pronounce the word as Gukarmaca-Falla which Daschocca said means "what those who take biological processed substances into their respective body systems see after consumption, in short (Paranoia/Hallucinations)."[1]
One cannot smoke Guka Makafela without the aid of disused ‘energy saver’ bulbs. These bulbs which are usually white have the white powder spotlessly cleaned off to be sold to those who want to smoke. The energy savers just like Shisha pipes found at uptown bars, are used.
Guka Makafela Uses
The drug is used for:
- Weight loss
- To ease depression
Effects of Guka Makafela
- High body temperature
- User may feel anxious and confused, be unable to sleep, have mood swings, and become violent
- One's looks can change dramatically. A user may age quickly. Their skin may dull, and they can develop hard-to-heal sores and pimples. They may have a dry mouth and stained, broken, or rotting teeth.
- Users may become paranoid and may hear and see things that aren’t there.
- A user may think about hurting themselves or others. They may also feel as though insects are crawling on or under their skin
8A meth user is at higher risk of contracting HIV/AIDS since the drug can affect judgment and lessen inhibitions. Someone under the influence of the drug may be more likely to engage in risky behaviours, such as unsafe sex
Signs Someone Is Using Guka Makafela
- Not caring about personal appearance or grooming
- Obsessively picking at hair or skin
- Loss of appetite and weight loss
- Dilated pupils and rapid eye movement
- Strange sleeping patterns — staying up for days or even weeks at a time
- Jerky, erratic movements; twitching; facial tics; animated or exaggerated mannerisms; and constant talking.
- Borrowing money often, selling possessions, or stealing
- Angry outbursts or mood swings
- Psychotic behavior, such as paranoia and hallucinations[2]
- ↑ Plot Mhako, DASHOCCA SPEAKS TO EARGROUND ON GUKA AND METH, EarGround, Published: January 6, 2020, Retrieved: April 16, 2021
- ↑ HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MOST TALKED-ABOUT DRUG IN ZIM GUKA MAKAFELA (CRYSTAL METH), The Observer, Published: Retrieved: April 16, 2021