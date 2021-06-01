On 27 May 2021, the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] announced that they had intensified operation ‘No to Crystal Meth’ and warned all drug peddlers that they risk being arrested. From 10-17 May 2021 a total of 93 suspects were arrested, of those 26 were detained and 67 were convicted. Illicit drugs valued at ZW$8 242 230 were recovered.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/PoliceZimbabwe/status/1397871445464715269 Zimbabwe Republic Police], ''Twitter'', Published: May 27, 2021, Retrieved: June 1, 2021</ref>

*Psychotic behavior, such as paranoia and hallucinations<ref name="O">[https://www.theobserverzim.co.zw/here-is-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-most-talked-about-drug-in-zim-guka-makafela-crystal-meth/ HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MOST TALKED-ABOUT DRUG IN ZIM GUKA MAKAFELA (CRYSTAL METH)], ''The Observer'', Published: Retrieved: April 16, 2021</ref>

Guka Makafela is the Zimbabwean slang name for the illicit drug crystal meth. Guka Makafela is also referred to as Mutoriro.

Origins of the word

Zimdancehall musician Dashocca argues that he created the word as Gukar/Gukarmaca. One may pronounce the word as Gukarmaca-Falla which Daschocca said means "what those who take biological processed substances into their respective body systems see after consumption, in short (Paranoia/Hallucinations)."[1]

One cannot smoke Guka Makafela without the aid of disused ‘energy saver’ bulbs. These bulbs which are usually white have the white powder spotlessly cleaned off to be sold to those who want to smoke. The energy savers just like Shisha pipes found at uptown bars, are used.

Guka Makafela Uses

The drug is used for:

Weight loss

To ease depression

Effects of Guka Makafela

High body temperature

User may feel anxious and confused, be unable to sleep, have mood swings, and become violent

One's looks can change dramatically. A user may age quickly. Their skin may dull, and they can develop hard-to-heal sores and pimples. They may have a dry mouth and stained, broken, or rotting teeth.

Users may become paranoid and may hear and see things that aren’t there.

A user may think about hurting themselves or others. They may also feel as though insects are crawling on or under their skin

8A meth user is at higher risk of contracting HIV/AIDS since the drug can affect judgment and lessen inhibitions. Someone under the influence of the drug may be more likely to engage in risky behaviours, such as unsafe sex

Signs Someone Is Using Guka Makafela

Not caring about personal appearance or grooming

Obsessively picking at hair or skin

Loss of appetite and weight loss

Dilated pupils and rapid eye movement

Strange sleeping patterns — staying up for days or even weeks at a time

Jerky, erratic movements; twitching; facial tics; animated or exaggerated mannerisms; and constant talking.

Borrowing money often, selling possessions, or stealing

Angry outbursts or mood swings

Psychotic behavior, such as paranoia and hallucinations[2]

‘No to Crystal Meth’ Police Operation

