Difference between revisions of "Gukurahundi Timeline (1980 - 1990)"

===August===
===August===
North Korean instructors arrive to begin training the Brigade, which will be used to "combat dissidents".
===December===
===December===
|Line 40:
|Line 40:
CCJP sends a confidential report to the Prime Minister expressing concern at army excesses.
CCJP sends a confidential report to the Prime Minister expressing concern at army excesses.
===December===
===December===
The Brigadehas its "passing out" parade and is ready for deployment.
==1983==
==1983==
===January===
===January===
*On 6 January, the Government allows farmers to re-arm, to protect themselves against dissidents, after a spate of attacks killing 6 people on commercial farms. Between Nov 1982 and Dec 1983, 33 people will be murdered by dissidents on commercial farms.
*On 6 January, the Government allows farmers to re-arm, to protect themselves against dissidents, after a spate of attacks killing 6 people on commercial farms. Between Nov 1982 and Dec 1983, 33 people will be murdered by dissidents on commercial farms.
*On 26 January the Brigadeis deployed in Matabeleland North. Reports of atrocities begin within days.
===February===
===February===
|Line 55:
===April===
===April===
5 April: The curfew is lifted in Matabeleland North.
===July===
===July===
22 July: Brigadeis withdrawn from Matabeleland for a brief retraining session.
===August===
===August===
29 August: Brigadeis redeployed in Matabeleland North.
===September===
===September===
|Line 69:
===January===
===January===
*It is announced in Parliament that since Jan 1983, dissidents have murdered 120, mutilated 25, raped 47 and committed 284 robberies.
*It is announced in Parliament that since Jan 1983, dissidents have murdered 120, mutilated 25, raped 47 and committed 284 robberies.
*The Chihambakwe Committeebegins to collect evidence of army atrocities in Bulawayo.
===February===
===February===
4 February: A food embargo is imposed on Matabeleland South and Brigadeis simultaneously deployed in the region. Mass detentions follow, with thousands of civilians being incarcerated at Bhalagwe Campin Matobo District.
===April===
===April===
*7 April: ZCBC expresses deep concern over conditions in Matabeleland South.
*10 April: The curfew is relaxed and the food embargo is lifted.
*10 April: The curfew is relaxed and the food embargo is lifted.
===July===
===July===
*It is announced in Parliament that since 1984, dissidents have killed 45 civilians, raped 37 and committed 253 robberies.
*The Brigadeis withdrawn and retrained and in 1985it is redeployed in Matabeleland. -election violence begins, mainly at the hands of the ZANU-PF Youth Brigades. Areas notably affected include Gweru, Kwekwe, Beitbridgeand Plumtree.
==1985==
==1985==
|Line 86:
===February===
===February===
The CIOorchestrates a spate of detentions of ZAPUofficials countrywide. Many of those detained disappear permanently.
===March===
===March===
|Line 92:
===July===
===July===
*It is announced in Parliament that since January 1985, dissidents have killed 45, raped 40 and committed 215 robberies.
*Zimbabwe has its second General Election and ZANU-PFwins convincingly although ZAPUretains all 15 seats in Matabeleland. There is a spate of post-election violence ZAPUsupporters. top ZAPUmen including 2 MPs are detained on grounds of treasonous activity.
===August===
===August===
Dissidents target Shona-speaking civilians in an attack in Mwenezi, killing 22. CCJPis among those who condemn the attack.
===November===
===November===
It is announced the Chihambakwe Commission's report will not be made public.
==1986==
==1986==
|Line 110:
==1987==
==1987==
===January===
===January===
It is announced in Parliament that during 1986dissidents killed 116 civilians, raped 57, abducted 20 and committed 210 robberies.
[[CCJP]] release a confidential report on Torture in Zimbabwe to the Prime Minister.
===February===
===February===
|Line 118:
Unity talks break down.
Unity talks break down.
===June===
===June===
All ZAPUrallies and meetings are banned.
===September===
===September===
ZAPUis effectively banned: offices are raided and officials detained.
===October===
===October===
Unity talks resume.
Unity talks resume.
===November===
===November===
Dissidents murder 16 on a mission farm in Matobo.
===December===
===December===
The Unity Accordis signed by Joshua Nkomoand Robert Mugabe.
==1988==
==1988==
Latest revision as of 07:52, 11 August 2020
This Gukurahundi Timeline shows the series of events and the course of violent disturbances in Zimbabwe from April 1980 to July 1990.
For more information click on the Gukurahundi Profile.
Contents
- 1 1980
- 2 1982
- 3 1983
- 4 1984
- 5 1985
- 6 1986
- 7 1987
- 8 1988
- 9 1990
1980
April
Zimbabwe gains independence. ZANU-PF win 57 seats out of 100 and Cde Robert Mugabe assumes leadership of the nation. Before and after Independence there are sporadic outbursts of violence in the vicinity of Guerrilla Assembly Points (APs) all over the country.
July
State of Emergency, in place since 1965 renewed: it is further renewed every six months until July 1990.
October
Prime Minister Mugabe enters into an agreement with North Korea for the training and arming of a brigade of the Zimbabwe defence forces.
The Dumbutshena Report is commissioned by the government to investigate events surrounding the Entumbane uprising: to date its findings have been suppressed.
August
Inkomo Army Barracks sabotaged by South African agents destroying $50 million in ammunition and equipment.
August
North Korean instructors arrive to begin training the 5th Brigade, which will be used to "combat dissidents".
December
South African agents sabotage ZANU-PF headquarters, killing 7 and injuring 124.
1982
February
"Discovery" of arms caches in Matabeleland leads to arrest of ZIPRA high commanders and expulsion of ZAPU leaders from cabinet. Ex-ZIPRAS defect in large numbers and banditry increases.
June
There is an abortive attack on Prime Minister Mugabe's residence. A ZIPRA connection is established, leading to curfews, detentions and weapon searches in Bulawayo.
July
- 6 foreign tourists are kidnapped and killed, although their deaths are only confirmed years later. Curfews are imposed in Matabeleland, troop numbers and detentions are stepped up.
- Thornhill Air Base in Gweru is sabotaged by South African Agents, and 13 military planes are destroyed.
- Government reinstates the Indemnity and Compensation Bill first used in 1975, granting immunity from prosecution to government agencies.
November
CCJP sends a confidential report to the Prime Minister expressing concern at army excesses.
December
The 5th Brigade has its "passing out" parade and is ready for deployment.
1983
January
- On 6 January, the Government allows farmers to re-arm, to protect themselves against dissidents, after a spate of attacks killing 6 people on commercial farms. Between Nov 1982 and Dec 1983, 33 people will be murdered by dissidents on commercial farms.
- On 26 January the 5th Brigade is deployed in Matabeleland North. Reports of atrocities begin within days.
February
Atrocities continue and first documentation is presented to government.
March
- Nkomo is placed under house arrest and flees to Botswana. A 4 day cordon around Bulawayo leads to 1000 detentions.
- Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) and Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) speak personally to Prime Minister Mugabe and present their paper "Reconciliation is Still Possible".
April
5 April: The curfew is lifted in Matabeleland North.
July
22 July: 5th Brigade is withdrawn from Matabeleland for a brief retraining session.
August
29 August: 5th Brigade is redeployed in Matabeleland North.
September
Chihambakwe Commission of Inquiry is set up to investigate atrocities in Matabeleland.
1984
January
- It is announced in Parliament that since Jan 1983, dissidents have murdered 120, mutilated 25, raped 47 and committed 284 robberies.
- The Chihambakwe Committee begins to collect evidence of army atrocities in Bulawayo.
February
4 February: A food embargo is imposed on Matabeleland South and 5th Brigade is simultaneously deployed in the region. Mass detentions follow, with thousands of civilians being incarcerated at Bhalagwe Camp in Matobo District.
April
- 7 April: ZCBC expresses deep concern over conditions in Matabeleland South.
- 10 April: The curfew is relaxed and the food embargo is lifted.
July
- It is announced in Parliament that since January 1984, dissidents have killed 45 civilians, raped 37 and committed 253 robberies.
- The 5th Brigade is withdrawn and retrained and in 1985 it is redeployed in Matabeleland. 1984 Pre-election violence begins, mainly at the hands of the ZANU-PF Youth Brigades. Areas notably affected include Gweru, Kwekwe, Beitbridge and Plumtree.
1985
ZANU-PF Youth rampages continue before and after the July elections, resulting in 2000 being left homeless and scores dead in Matabeleland, the Midlands and Harare.
February
The CIO orchestrates a spate of detentions of ZAPU officials countrywide. Many of those detained disappear permanently.
March
CCJP send a confidential report to the Prime Minister condemning the bullying of opposition party members.
July
- It is announced in Parliament that since January 1985, dissidents have killed 45, raped 40 and committed 215 robberies.
- Zimbabwe has its second General Election and ZANU-PF wins convincingly although ZAPU retains all 15 seats in Matabeleland. There is a spate of post-election violence targeting ZAPU supporters. Five top ZAPU men including 2 MPs are detained on grounds of treasonous activity.
August
Dissidents target Shona-speaking civilians in an attack in Mwenezi, killing 22. CCJP is among those who condemn the attack.
November
It is announced the Chihambakwe Commission's report will not be made public.
1986
March
2 March: ZIPRA commanders in jail for 4 years are released.
December
A ZIPRA High Commander is released, to facilitate unity talks.
1987
January
It is announced in Parliament that during 1986 dissidents killed 116 civilians, raped 57, abducted 20 and committed 210 robberies. CCJP release a confidential report on Torture in Zimbabwe to the Prime Minister.
February
It is announced at a rally in Bulawayo that Unity is imminent.
April
Unity talks break down.
June
All ZAPU rallies and meetings are banned.
September
ZAPU is effectively banned: offices are raided and officials detained.
October
Unity talks resume.
November
Dissidents murder 16 on a mission farm in Matobo.
December
The Unity Accord is signed by Joshua Nkomo and Robert Mugabe.
1988
April
An Amnesty is announced for all dissidents, and 122 surrender.
June
The Amnesty is extended to include all members of the army who committed offences before the Unity Accord.
1990
July
The State of Emergency is not renewed.