In July 2018, Gunzvi Gwangwawa was elected to Ward 3 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 1927 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Chaminuka RDC with 1927 votes, beating Maclloyd Mutyambizi of MDC Alliance with 281 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]