In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Guruve''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Guruve''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Ephraim Chafesuka]] of Zanu PF, Unopposed
 
* [[Ephraim Chafesuka]] of Zanu PF, Unopposed
  
The '''Guruve''' local government is [[Guruve RDC]].
  
  
[[Category:Places]]

27 July 2022

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Guruve returned to Parliament:

The Guruve local government is Guruve RDC.

