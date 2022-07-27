Difference between revisions of "Guruve"
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Guruve''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Ephraim Chafesuka]] of Zanu PF, Unopposed
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Guruve returned to Parliament:
- Ephraim Chafesuka of Zanu PF, Unopposed
The Guruve local government is Guruve RDC.