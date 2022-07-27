−

'''Guruve''' has a population of 184 828. The area is rich in Wildlife and the CAMPFIRE project was introduced to conserve wild life. This has benefited the area in terms of roads and infrastructure.<ref name="zim"/> Development has also been brought by presence of Granite stones, which are used make tombstones and crafts. Mushumbi Pools (Mermaid Pools) are located in the district and tourists used to frequent this place. The district also houses the famous [[Tengenenge]] sculpture community. The Community was founded by Tom Blomefield in '''l966''' and is situated 150 kilometers north of Harare at the foot of the [[Great Dyke]].<ref name="zim"/> The difference with other villages is the occupation of the inhabitants: they all make a living from sculpting. The village is an open-air gallery. More than 11.000 sculptures are exhibited, made by over 300 different sculptors each having their own style, performance and stand. <ref name="[zimtrade.co.zw/pdf/.../MASHONALAND%20CENTRAL.pdf Mashonaland Central],Zimtrade,retrieved: 2 Jan 2015"/>

