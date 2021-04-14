Difference between revisions of "Guruve RDC"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The Guruve Local Government is '''Guruve RDC'''. The '''July 2018''' elections for Guruve RDC returned: Ward 16 Fadson Mandaza Zanu PF Category:Elections, local go...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
The [[Guruve]] Local Government is '''Guruve RDC'''.
|+
The [[Guruve]] Local Government is '''Guruve RDC'''.
The '''July 2018''' elections for Guruve RDC returned:
The '''July 2018''' elections for Guruve RDC returned:
|−
Ward 16 [[Fadson Mandaza]] Zanu PF
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Ward 16 [[Fadson Mandaza]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Zanu PF
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
Latest revision as of 07:36, 14 April 2021
The Guruve Local Government is Guruve RDC.
The July 2018 elections for Guruve RDC returned:
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|Ward 1
|[[]]
|Zanu-PF
|Ward 2
|Example
|Example
|Ward 3
|Example
|Example
|Ward 4
|Example
|Example
|Ward 5
|Example
|Example
|Ward 6
|Example
|Example
|Ward 7
|Example
|Example
|Ward 8
|Example
|Example
|Ward 9
|Example
|Example
|Ward 10
|Example
|Example
|Ward 11
|Example
|Example
|Ward 12
|Example
|Example
|Ward 13
|Example
|Example
|Ward 14
|Example
|Example
|Ward 15
|Example
|Example
|Ward 16
|Fadson Mandaza
|Zanu PF
|Ward 17
|Example
|Example
|Ward 18
|Example
|Example
|Ward 19
|Example
|Example
|Ward 20
|Example
|Example
|Ward 21
|Example
|Example
|Ward 22
|Example
|Example
|Ward 23
|Anymore Maromo
|Zanu PF
|Ward 24
|Shepherd Chiwaridzo
|Zanu PF