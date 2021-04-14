Difference between revisions of "Guruve RDC"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 07:36, 14 April 2021

The Guruve Local Government is Guruve RDC.
The July 2018 elections for Guruve RDC returned:

Caption text
Ward Name Party
Ward 1 [[]] Zanu-PF
Ward 2 Example Example
Ward 3 Example Example
Ward 4 Example Example
Ward 5 Example Example
Ward 6 Example Example
Ward 7 Example Example
Ward 8 Example Example
Ward 9 Example Example
Ward 10 Example Example
Ward 11 Example Example
Ward 12 Example Example
Ward 13 Example Example
Ward 14 Example Example
Ward 15 Example Example
Ward 16 Fadson Mandaza Zanu PF
Ward 17 Example Example
Ward 18 Example Example
Ward 19 Example Example
Ward 20 Example Example
Ward 21 Example Example
Ward 22 Example Example
Ward 23 Anymore Maromo Zanu PF
Ward 24 Shepherd Chiwaridzo Zanu PF
