Guspy Warrior is a popular Zimdancehall artist known for his hit song Seunononga. So prominent was the song that it made the chanter a household name just after its release. He is also the son of legendary gospel singer Mechanic Manyeruke

Background

Guspy was born Emmanuel Manyeruke to Mechanic and Helena Manyeruke on 24 March 1990.[1] He is the youngest boy in a family of seven (four boys and three girls). Guspy is married to Amanda Nyagato and the youthful couple is blessed with a daughter named Hailey. The two met in their home area Zengeza in 2008 and they got married on December 26, 2011.[2]

Education

Guspy did his secondary education at Musengezi High School[3] and later Prince Edward High School were he came up with 8 points at A level in commercial subjects.

Music career

Mechanic Manyeruke, first discovered Guspy's interest in music when he was only four years old when he took him to the United Kingdom. He started dancing to Bob Marley’s music which was being played in a shop when they were passing by.[4] Born in a musical family, he became a Rastafarian in 2009 and believes the Rastafarian culture and philosophies have made him a better person compared to how he was before.[5] Guspy, who is inspired by Jamaican musicians, Sizzla Kalonji, Gentleman and Turbulence, recorded his first album "Born blessed" in 2008 but non of the 21 songs it carried received any airplay. It was his second album "Time will tell”, which made him popular. The album which carried 42 tracks (18 reggae tunes, 15 dancehall tracks and nine Shona songs), carried the hit song 31 October which enjoyed favourable airplay on local radio station. In 2011, he produced a 17-track album called "Dance Hall Dada" which had several hit songs such as "Kanondida" which featured Lady Squanda, Dancehall Champions and Summer Time. The following year in 2012, he released his fifth album , "Handikwanise Kuzvitaura" which carried 14 tracks with songs such as "Seunononga", "My Life", "Sorry" and "Breathless" being the most popular.

Discography

Born Blessed-2008

Time will tell

Dance Hall Dada-2011

Handikwanise Kuzvitaura-2012

Wedzera Mawattz-2014

Ita Seunononga

Controversy

Guspy Warrior was said to have been taken to court by one Steff Dzingeni after he had failed to take care of a child they had sired together with the latter.[6] It was also reported that the two used to work together at one point before going their separate ways. The musician was however ordered to pay a monthly allowance of $120 per month.

