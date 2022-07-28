Difference between revisions of "Gutu"

Since then, at the national level, '''Gutu''' was divided into five constituencies namely; Gutu South, Gutu North, Gutu Central, Gutu East and Gutu West. <br/>

Since then, at the national level, '''Gutu''' was divided into five constituencies namely; Gutu South, Gutu North, Gutu Central, Gutu East and Gutu West. <br/>

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gutu East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Gutu is a district in Masvingo Province.

Geographical location

History

The name comes from Guta Misewe, meaning guta - filled, misewe - arrows. The name of a caterpillar with spikey hairs. The first Chief Gutu was a man with a very hairy back. [1]

Population

According to the 2012 Census results for Masvingo province, Gutu has a population of 203 083.[2]

See Gutu High School.

See Mukaro High School.

See Mutero Secondary School.

See Rufaro Secondary School.



Joe Mutizwa was born in Gutu. Michael Mawema was born in Gutu.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gutu North returned to Parliament:

Oliver Musa Munyaradzi of Zanu PF - 30 957 votes.

Julia Vimbani of PF-ZAPU - 53 votes.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gutu South returned to Parliament:

Shuvai Mahofa of Zanu PF - 35 685 votes.

Jainos Kufakunesu Mutazu of PF-ZAPU - 175 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu East returned to Parliament:

Ephraim Marwizi of Zanu PF with 8 865 votes,

Nelson Mawema of Zanu PF with 5 951 votes.

Turnout - 15 367 voters or 41.91 %

Gutu North returned:

Joseph Mandaba of Zanu PF with 12 409 votes,

Oliver Munyaradzi of Zanu PF with 7 657 votes.

Turnout - 21 467 voters or 59.40 %

Gutu South returned:

Shuvai Mahofa of Zanu PF with 18 799 votes,

Isaac Chimwanda of ZUM with 1 226 votes.

Turnout - 20 758 voters or 60.06 %

Since then, at the national level, Gutu was divided into five constituencies namely; Gutu South, Gutu North, Gutu Central, Gutu East and Gutu West.



Gutu Local Government is Gutu Rural Development Council (Gutu RDC)

Gutu South

It is one of the constituencies that were created as a result of the 2008 delimitation exercise resulting in the creation of the Gutu East Constituency. The constituency comprises of Nerupiri, Makore, Chikwanda, Chiwara, Dewende and Domborembavha.[3] The Member of Parliament for this constituency is Paul Chimedza.[4]

Infrastructure

There are good road networks in Gutu South constituency but communication network is poor. Housing is fairly decent, but the rural electrification programme has not benefited many parts of the constituency. There are adequate education facilities in the constituency, although health delivery remains poor, as most clinics are understaffed and face severe shortage of drugs which has now become a common problem throughout Zimbabwe's rural communities. Patients are now routinely referred to Gutu Mission Hospital.

Achievements

According to statistics released by Masvingo Provincial Education offices, Gutu district had one of the highest number of schools in the top 100 grade 7 primary results recorded in 2013. The district has 19 schools in the top 100.[5]

Problems

Of recent Gutu district has experienced severe droughts.