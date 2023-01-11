Difference between revisions of "Gutu"

Pindula

* [[Josiah Tungamirai]] of Zanu PF with 20 699 votes,  
 
* [[Crispa Musoni]] of MDC with 7 291 votes.
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gutu Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Lovemore Matuke]] of Zanu PF with 9 311 votes or 69.25 percent,
* [[Kenneth Nhemachena]] of MDC–T with 3 248 votes or 24.16 percent,
* [[Daniel Nenji Jinga]] of MDC–N with 886 votes or 6.59 percent.
'''Total''' '''13 445 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gutu East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Berta Chikwama]] of Zanu PF with 7 372 votes or 66.08 percent,
* [[Ransome Makamure]] of MDC–T with 3 469 votes or 31.09 percent,
* [[Nyasha Mangombe]] of MDC–N with 316 votes or 2.83 percent.
'''Total''' '''11 157 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gutu North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Ticharwa Madondo]] of Zanu PF with 6 845 votes or 70.29 percent,
* [[Tichinani Mavetera]] of MDC–T with 2 045 votes or 21.00 percent,
* [[Emmanuel Toperesu]] of MDC–N with 458 votes or 4.70 percent,
* [[Gwena Gerald Chitsa]], Independent, with 390 votes or 4.00 percent.
'''Total''' '''9 738 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gutu South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Paul Chimedza]] of Zanu PF with 7 927 votes or 68.04 percent,
* [[Eriam Musendekwa]] of MDC–T with 3 723 votes or 31.96 percent.
'''Total''' '''11 650 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gutu West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Tongai Muzenda]] of Zanu PF with 13 499 votes or 82.84 percent,
* [[Phillip Bohwasi]] of MDC–T with 2 232 votes or 13.70 percent,
* [[Febiano Man'ombe]] of MDC–N with 565 votes or 3.47 percent.
'''Total''' '''16 296 votes'''
  
  

Gutu is a district in Masvingo Province.

Geographical location

History

The name comes from Guta Misewe, meaning guta - filled, misewe - arrows. The name of a caterpillar with spikey hairs. The first Chief Gutu was a man with a very hairy back. [1]

Population

According to the 2012 Census results for Masvingo province, Gutu has a population of 203 083.[2]

See Gutu High School.
See Mukaro High School.
See Mutero Secondary School.
See Rufaro Secondary School.

Joe Mutizwa was born in Gutu. Michael Mawema was born in Gutu.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gutu North returned to Parliament:

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gutu South returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu East returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 15 367 voters or 41.91 %

Gutu North returned:

Turnout - 21 467 voters or 59.40 %

Gutu South returned:

Turnout - 20 758 voters or 60.06 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu North returned to Parliament:

Gutu South returned:

Following the death of Simon Muzenda in September 2003, a by election was held 25–2–3 February 2004. The result, Gutu North returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu Central returned to Parliament:

Total 13 445 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu East returned to Parliament:

Total 11 157 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu North returned to Parliament:

Total 9 738 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu South returned to Parliament:

Total 11 650 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu West returned to Parliament:

Total 16 296 votes


Gutu Local Government is Gutu Rural Development Council (Gutu RDC)

Gutu South

It is one of the constituencies that were created as a result of the 2008 delimitation exercise resulting in the creation of the Gutu East Constituency. The constituency comprises of Nerupiri, Makore, Chikwanda, Chiwara, Dewende and Domborembavha.[3] The Member of Parliament for this constituency is Paul Chimedza.[4]

Infrastructure

There are good road networks in Gutu South constituency but communication network is poor. Housing is fairly decent, but the rural electrification programme has not benefited many parts of the constituency. There are adequate education facilities in the constituency, although health delivery remains poor, as most clinics are understaffed and face severe shortage of drugs which has now become a common problem throughout Zimbabwe's rural communities. Patients are now routinely referred to Gutu Mission Hospital.

Achievements

According to statistics released by Masvingo Provincial Education offices, Gutu district had one of the highest number of schools in the top 100 grade 7 primary results recorded in 2013. The district has 19 schools in the top 100.[5]

Problems

Of recent Gutu district has experienced severe droughts.

References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
  2. Masvingo, Zimbabwe Statistics, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 29, 2016
  3. Gutu South Constituency Profile, Parliament of Zimbabwe, published: 2011, retrieved: June 29, 2016
  4. HON CHIMEDZA PAUL, Parliament of Zimbabwe, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 29, 2016
  5. Gutu District has 19 schools in the top 100 Masvingo Mirror, published: January 12, 2014, retrieved: June 29, 2016
