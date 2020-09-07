Difference between revisions of "Gutu"

At the national level, ''' Gutu ''' is divided into five constituencies namely; Gutu South, Gutu North, Gutu Central, Gutu East and Gutu West. <br/>

Gutu is divided into five constituencies namely; Gutu South, Gutu North, Gutu Central, Gutu East and Gutu West.

Gutu is a district found in Zimbabwe's Masvingo Province.

Geographical location

Population

According to the 2012 Census results for Masvingo province, Gutu has a population of 203 083.[1]

Gutu Political Constituency

At the national level, Gutu is divided into five constituencies namely; Gutu South, Gutu North, Gutu Central, Gutu East and Gutu West.

Gutu Local Government is Gutu Rural Development Council (Gutu RDC)

Gutu South

It is one of the constituencies that were created as a result of the 2008 delimitation exercise resulting in the creation of the Gutu East Constituency. The constituency comprises of Nerupiri, Makore, Chikwanda, Chiwara, Dewende and Domborembavha.[2] The Member of Parliament for this constituency is Paul Chimedza.[3]

Infrastructure

There are good road networks in Gutu South constituency but communication network is poor. Housing is fairly decent, but the rural electrification programme has not benefited many parts of the constituency. There are adequate education facilities in the constituency, although health delivery remains poor, as most clinics are understaffed and face severe shortage of drugs which has now become a common problem throughout Zimbabwe's rural communities. Patients are now routinely referred to Gutu Mission Hospital.

Achievements

According to statistics released by Masvingo Provincial Education offices, Gutu district had one of the highest number of schools in the top 100 grade 7 primary results recorded in 2013. The district has 19 schools in the top 100.[4]

Problems

Of recent Gutu district has experienced severe droughts.