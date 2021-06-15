Difference between revisions of "Gutu High School"

Gutu High School is in Gutu, Masvingo Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Gutu Mission, Gutu.

Telephone: 030 2286, 030 2444.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

There is a boarding facility.

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Corruption at Gutu High School, The Zimbabwean, 18 December 2009 The once beloved Gutu High School has become like a ship that is without a compass or competent helmsman, carrying in it a demoralized crew and slowly sinking. There is an increasing decline of order at the School particularly because of poor and dishonest management of affairs by the school acting head and the S.D.C. https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2009/12/corruption-at-gutu-high-school/