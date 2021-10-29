In July 2018, Gutu Kasanga was elected to Ward 15 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2855 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Pfura RDC with 2855 votes, beating Shephard Chinji of MDC Alliance with 191 votes, and Victor Chikwasha of PRC with 59 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

