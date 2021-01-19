Difference between revisions of "Gutu Mission Hospital"

Gutu Mission Hospital asked for help in replacing old and unreliable equipment such as the X-ray machine, sterilizers, and blood pressure machines. They looked forward to the upgrading of the skills of staff and lab personnel through continuing professional training, which is by far of greater value.<ref name="emascanada">Peter Agwa, [https://www.emascanada.org/gutu-mission-hospital-masvingo/], ''EMAS Canada, Published: 8 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 January, 2021''</ref>

This group brought experience in Canadian hospital medicine including academia; nursing and administration; laboratory medicine; project management and international development; spiritual leadership and international medical missions; medical teaching and practice in east and central Africa; medical leadership and healthcare services management in rural Zimbabwe.

In June/July 2019, a team from EMAS Canada traveled on a learning mission, to investigate through experience, observation, and dialogue about the needs of Reformed Church in Zimbabwe health services at one of its bases: Gutu Mission Hospital. They went by invitation to determine if a partnership with EMAS Canada might strengthen existing healthcare services and so improve service delivery.

“This concept reduces levels of stigma and discrimination as no one would know what took place inside that one room.”<ref name="herald">Paidamoyo Chipunza, [https://www.herald.co.zw/gutu-hospital-one-stop-shop/], ''The Herald, Published: 12 December, 2019, Accessed: 19 January, 2021''</ref>

“We commend and want to urge all other health institutions in the province to emulate what Gutu Mission Hospital is now doing,” he said. “They have devised a one-stop shop concept from which you get all your assessments and medication from one room instead of shuttling from one end to the other.

In addition to the one-stop shop concept, the adolescents wanted HIV and Aids services to be integrated into the general public health delivery system, arguing that both concepts go a long way in curbing stigma and discrimination.

Gutu Mission Hospital became a one-stop shop in December 2019 for those collecting anti-retroviral drugs or related opportunistic infection medications as one no longer needs to move from one department to another. The adolescents and youths living with HIV commended the initiative during community monitoring of HIV and Aids services organised by the Advocacy Core Team in partnership with the Zimbabwe HIV/Aids Activist Union Community Trust (ZHAAU CT) end of 2019 and called other health institutions in the province to follow suit.

'''Gutu Mission Hospital''' is a mission hospital located in [[Gutu]], [[Masvingo Province]] and owned by the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe .

One-Stop Shop

Exploratory Mission to Gutu Mission Hospital

Team from EMAS Canada Exploring Gutu Mission Hospital in 2019









