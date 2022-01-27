''' Gwai Gumbi ''' has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.

Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.