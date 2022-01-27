Difference between revisions of "Gwai Gumbi"
Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
Latest revision as of 12:39, 27 January 2022
Gwai Gumbi has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans. Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
See Totems, Zimbabwe.
Gwai Gumbi
Maita Gwai,
Chinhove changu chichi,
Vane chuma chisingaverengwi,
Vakatorerwa umambo namabvakure,
Isu hanzvadzi tisakashaya,
Vane imba yakazvarwa muRungu.
Maita Hwai yangu yiyi,
Ikachema kunofa dangwe,
Ukaidya unopera mazimo.
Maita vokwaChinhove changu chichi,
Vanofa chihwaihwai.
Maita zvenyu vari Ruvamba,
Vari Mharamasimbe.
Kuziva zvenyu vari Manyewe,
Vari Baramhanza,
VokwaMabvudzikuwanda,
Mazhinji ndoazere tsine.
Tatenda vari Mburwi,
Chakatyoka chiramwa ndochadaidze wacho,
Mhodzi yefodya kubarika panomera imwe.
Zvaitwa Gono;
Zvaitwa Gumbi:
Zvaitwa Gwai;
Maita Usanga, maita Chuma;
Vari kumiuya misere,
Maita vari Mhondoro;
Tatenda Chinhove changu chichi,
Zvaonekwa vari Doworo,
Maita mwana waGora;
Aiwa zvaonekwa Gwai rangu riri.[1]
References
- ↑ Mutupo/Totem Harare Tees, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 16, 2015