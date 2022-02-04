Difference between revisions of "Gwai River"
Gwai River is a tributary of the Zambezi River and is located in Matabeleland. It flows in a north-westerly direction from its source in the Matopos to its confluence with the Zambezi at Devil's Gorge at the extreme upper end of Lake Kariba. The main road from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls follows the valley of the Gwai between Lupane and Dahlia.