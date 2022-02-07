Difference between revisions of "Gwai River"
Latest revision as of 08:00, 7 February 2022
Gwai River is a tributary of the Zambezi River and is located in Matabeleland North. It flows in a north-westerly direction from its source near Westacre and Cyrene Mission, noth of the [Matopos]] (which is south of the watershed and in the Limpopo River basin. It flows east of Tsholotsho, north of which the Umguza River flows into it. It flows west of Lupane, south of which the Bembezi River flows into it. North of that point, the Shangani River flows into it and it joins the Zambezi River at Devil's Gorge at the upper end of Lake Kariba. The main road from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls follows the valley of the Gwai between Lupane and Dahlia. Gwai is a village on the Bulawayo Victoria Falls railway, 135 km northwest of Bulawayo. [1]
The word Gwai come from the Ndebele for tobacco.
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 7 February 2022