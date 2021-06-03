Difference between revisions of "Gwanda"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 25:
|Line 25:
}}
}}
|−
'''Gwanda''' is a Town located in [[Matabeleland
|+
'''Gwanda''' is a Town located in [[Matabeleland Province]].
==Population==
==Population==
It is home to about 14,450 people.
It is home to about 14,450 people.
|−
See [[Gwanda High School]]
|+
See [[Gwanda High School]]
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
Revision as of 13:25, 3 June 2021
Gwanda is a Town located in Matabeleland North Province.
Population
It is home to about 14,450 people.
See Gwanda High School.
See Msthabezi Secondary School.