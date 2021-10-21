Difference between revisions of "Gwanda"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
See [[Gwanda High School]]. <br/>
See [[Gwanda High School]]. <br/>
See [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]. <br/>
|+
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 38:
|Line 40:
| |
| |
* [[Zimbabwe]]
* [[Zimbabwe]]
|−
* [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
* [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
* [[Masvingo Province]]
* [[Masvingo Province]]
* [[Matabeleland North Province]]
* [[Matabeleland North Province]]
* [[Matabeleland South Province]]
* [[Matabeleland South Province]]
|−
|−
|−
|−
|}
|}
|Line 62:
|Line 59:
}}
}}
|−
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 18:44, 21 October 2021
Gwanda is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province.
Population
It is home to about 14,450 people.
See Gwanda High School.
See Msthabezi Secondary School.