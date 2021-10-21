Pindula

See [[Gwanda High School]].
 
See [[Gwanda High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Msthabezi Secondary School]].
 
See [[Msthabezi Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Gwanda State University]]. <br/>
  
 
* [[Rhodesia]]
 
 
==References==
 
==References==

Gwanda is a Town located in Matabeleland South Province.

Population

It is home to about 14,450 people.

See Gwanda High School.
See Msthabezi Secondary School.

See Gwanda State University.

