'''Gwanda''' is a located in [[Matabeleland South Province]].
==Population==
|
==Population==
|Line 35:
|Line 9:
|
See [[Gwanda State University]].
|
See [[Gwanda State University]]. <br/>
|
|
==References==
|
==References==
|
<references/>
|
<references/>
|
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
|
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
|
[[Category:Places]]
|
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 08:54, 15 November 2021
Gwanda is a town located in Matabeleland South Province.
Population
It is home to about 14,450 people.
See Gwanda High School.
See Msthabezi Secondary School.
See Gwanda State University.
History
The name is derived from Jahunda, a hill 20 km south east of Gwanda. It is Sesutu or Karanga, and is reportedly corrupted by Andy Nicholson (or West Nicholson), who could not pronounce Jahunda. There is a prickly weed found, called gwanda in Ndebele, Basutu and Karanga, however it is not associated with the town name. [1]
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"