It is home to about 14,450 people.  
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Gwanda''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Edward Ndlovu]] of PF-ZAPU - 21 798 votes.
* [[Aleck Ndlovu]] of Zanu PF - 1 684 votes.
  
 
See [[Gwanda High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Gwanda High School]]. <br/>
==References==
 
Gwanda is a town located in Matabeleland South Province.

Population

It is home to about 14,450 people.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gwanda returned to Parliament:

See Gwanda High School.
See Msthabezi Secondary School.

See Gwanda State University.

History

The name is derived from Jahunda, a hill 20 km south east of Gwanda. It is Sesutu or Karanga, and is reportedly corrupted by Andy Nicholson (or West Nicholson), who could not pronounce Jahunda. There is a prickly weed found, called gwanda in Ndebele, Basutu and Karanga, however it is not associated with the town name. [1]






References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
