==Population==
==Population==
It is home to about 14,450 people.
It is home to about 14,450 people.
See [[Gwanda High School]].
See [[Gwanda High School]]. <br/>
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 13:11, 2 June 2022
Gwanda is a town located in Matabeleland South Province.
Population
It is home to about 14,450 people.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gwanda returned to Parliament:
- Edward Ndlovu of PF-ZAPU - 21 798 votes.
- Aleck Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 1 684 votes.
See Gwanda High School.
See Msthabezi Secondary School.
History
The name is derived from Jahunda, a hill 20 km south east of Gwanda. It is Sesutu or Karanga, and is reportedly corrupted by Andy Nicholson (or West Nicholson), who could not pronounce Jahunda. There is a prickly weed found, called gwanda in Ndebele, Basutu and Karanga, however it is not associated with the town name. [1]
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"