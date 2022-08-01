Pindula

 +
  
 
See [[Gwanda High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Gwanda High School]]. <br/>

Latest revision as of 12:46, 1 August 2022

Gwanda is a town located in Matabeleland South Province.

Population

It is home to about 14,450 people.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gwanda returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 19 083 voters or 55.06 %

Gwanda South returned:


See Gwanda High School.
See Msthabezi Secondary School.

See Gwanda State University.

History

The name is derived from Jahunda, a hill 20 km south east of Gwanda. It is Sesutu or Karanga, and is reportedly corrupted by Andy Nicholson (or West Nicholson), who could not pronounce Jahunda. There is a prickly weed found, called gwanda in Ndebele, Basutu and Karanga, however it is not associated with the town name. [1]






References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
