Difference between revisions of "Gwanda"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 17:
|Line 17:
* [[Eliah Masiyane]] Full results for '''Gwanda South''' were not released.
* [[Eliah Masiyane]] Full results for '''Gwanda South''' were not released.
|−
In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gwanda'''
|+
In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gwanda''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
* [[Abednico Ncube]] of Zanu-PF with 9913 votes,
* [[Abednico Ncube]] of Zanu-PF with 9913 votes,
|−
* [[Paulos Matjaka Nare]] of MDC with 7944 votes,
|+
* [[Paulos Matjaka Nare]] of MDC with 7944 votes,
* [[Mchasisi Nare]], Independent, with 674 votes.
* [[Mchasisi Nare]], Independent, with 674 votes.
Latest revision as of 13:38, 26 August 2022
Gwanda is a town located in Matabeleland South Province.
Population
It is home to about 14,450 people.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gwanda returned to Parliament:
- Edward Ndlovu of PF-ZAPU - 21 798 votes.
- Aleck Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 1 684 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:
- Johnson Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 15 364 votes,
- Agrippa Madlela, Independent, with 1 524 votes,
- Clement Khumalo of ZUM with 1 331 votes.
Turnout - 19 083 voters or 55.06 %
Gwanda South returned:
- Eliah Masiyane Full results for Gwanda South were not released.
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:
- Paul Themba Nyathi of MDC with 13 039 votes,
- Thenjiwe Lesabe of Zanu PF with 4 358 votes,
- Agrippa Hlangabeza Madlela of ZAPU with 299 votes,
- Jabulani Ndlovu of LPZ with 242 votes,
- Patrick Moyo of ZAPU with 221 votes.
Gwanda South returned"
- Abednico Ncube of Zanu-PF with 9913 votes,
- Paulos Matjaka Nare of MDC with 7944 votes, (see J Z Moyo High School)
- Mchasisi Nare, Independent, with 674 votes.
See Gwanda High School.
See Msthabezi Secondary School.
History
The name is derived from Jahunda, a hill 20 km south east of Gwanda. It is Sesutu or Karanga, and is reportedly corrupted by Andy Nicholson (or West Nicholson), who could not pronounce Jahunda. There is a prickly weed found, called gwanda in Ndebele, Basutu and Karanga, however it is not associated with the town name. [1]
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"