* [[Paulos Matjaka Nare]] of MDC with 7944 votes, (see [[J Z Moyo High School]])

In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gwanda''' North returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gwanda''' South returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Eliah Masiyane]] Full results for '''Gwanda South''' were not released.

Gwanda is a town located in Matabeleland South Province.

Population

It is home to about 14,450 people.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gwanda returned to Parliament:

Edward Ndlovu of PF-ZAPU - 21 798 votes.

Aleck Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 1 684 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Johnson Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 15 364 votes,

Agrippa Madlela, Independent, with 1 524 votes,

Clement Khumalo of ZUM with 1 331 votes.

Turnout - 19 083 voters or 55.06 %

Gwanda South returned:

Eliah Masiyane Full results for Gwanda South were not released.

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Gwanda South returned"

See Gwanda High School.

See Msthabezi Secondary School.



See Gwanda State University.



History

The name is derived from Jahunda, a hill 20 km south east of Gwanda. It is Sesutu or Karanga, and is reportedly corrupted by Andy Nicholson (or West Nicholson), who could not pronounce Jahunda. There is a prickly weed found, called gwanda in Ndebele, Basutu and Karanga, however it is not associated with the town name. [1]





















