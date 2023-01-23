* [[Rabson Ncube ]] of ZAPU with 346 votes or 3.48 percent, .

Gwanda is a town located in Matabeleland South Province.

Population

It is home to about 14,450 people.

See Gwanda High School.

See Msthabezi Secondary School.



See Gwanda State University.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gwanda returned to Parliament:

Edward Ndlovu of PF-ZAPU - 21 798 votes.

Aleck Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 1 684 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Johnson Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 15 364 votes,

Agrippa Madlela, Independent, with 1 524 votes,

Clement Khumalo of ZUM with 1 331 votes.

Turnout - 19 083 voters or 55.06 %

Gwanda South returned:

Eliah Masiyane Full results for Gwanda South were not released.

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Gwanda South returned"

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda Central returned to Parliament:

Edson Gumbo of Zanu PF with 7 457 votes or 52.10 percent,

Julieth Nkiwane of MDC-T with 4 048 votes or 28.28 percent,

Patrick Dube of MDC with 2 571 votes or 17.96 percent,

Mthetho Mlilo of ZAPU with 237 votes or 1.66 percent,.

Total 14 313 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Madodana Sibanda of Zanu PF with 4 246 votes or 40.73 percent,

Thandeko Mnkandhla of MDC-T with 3 733 votes or 35.81 percent,

Paul Themba Nyathi of MDC with 1 977 votes or 18.96 percent,

Micah Masiye of ZAPU with 300 votes or 2.88 percent,

Gift Sibanda, Independent, with 169 votes or 1.62 percent,.

Total 10 425 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda South returned to Parliament:

Abedinico Ncube of Zanu PF with 5 701 votes or 57.39 percent,

Ekem Moyo of MDC-T with 2 866 votes or 28.85 percent,

Leagajang G Makwati of MDC with 1 020 votes or 10.27 percent,

Rabson Ncube of ZAPU with 346 votes or 3.48 percent,.

Total 9 933 votes

History

The name is derived from Jahunda, a hill 20 km south east of Gwanda. It is Sesutu or Karanga, and is reportedly corrupted by Andy Nicholson (or West Nicholson), who could not pronounce Jahunda. There is a prickly weed found, called gwanda in Ndebele, Basutu and Karanga, however it is not associated with the town name. [1]





















References