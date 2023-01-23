Pindula

==Government==
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Gwanda''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Gwanda''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Edward Ndlovu]] of PF-ZAPU - 21 798 votes.  
 
* [[Edward Ndlovu]] of PF-ZAPU - 21 798 votes.  
* [[Mchasisi Nare]], Independent, with 674 votes.  
 
* [[Mchasisi Nare]], Independent, with 674 votes.  
  
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gwanda Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Edson Gumbo]] of Zanu PF with 7 457 votes or 52.10 percent,
* [[Julieth Nkiwane]] of MDC-T with 4 048 votes or 28.28 percent,
* [[Patrick Dube]] of MDC with 2 571 votes or 17.96 percent,
* [[Mthetho Mlilo]] of ZAPU with 237 votes or 1.66 percent,.
'''Total''' '''14 313 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gwanda North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Madodana Sibanda]] of Zanu PF with 4 246 votes or 40.73 percent,
* [[Thandeko Mnkandhla]] of MDC-T with 3 733 votes or 35.81 percent,
* [[Paul Themba Nyathi]] of MDC with 1 977 votes or 18.96 percent,
* [[Micah Masiye]] of ZAPU with 300 votes or 2.88 percent,
* [[Gift Sibanda]], Independent, with 169 votes or 1.62 percent,.
'''Total''' '''10 425 votes'''
  
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gwanda South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Abedinico Ncube]] of Zanu PF with 5 701 votes or 57.39 percent,
* [[Ekem Moyo]] of MDC-T with 2 866 votes or 28.85 percent,
* [[Leagajang G Makwati]] of MDC with 1 020 votes or 10.27 percent,
* [[Rabson Ncube]] of ZAPU with 346 votes or 3.48 percent,.
'''Total''' '''9 933 votes'''
  
 
==History==
 
==History==

Gwanda is a town located in Matabeleland South Province.

Population

It is home to about 14,450 people.

See Gwanda High School.
See Msthabezi Secondary School.

See Gwanda State University.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gwanda returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 19 083 voters or 55.06 %

Gwanda South returned:

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Gwanda South returned"

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda Central returned to Parliament:

Total 14 313 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Total 10 425 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda South returned to Parliament:

Total 9 933 votes

History

The name is derived from Jahunda, a hill 20 km south east of Gwanda. It is Sesutu or Karanga, and is reportedly corrupted by Andy Nicholson (or West Nicholson), who could not pronounce Jahunda. There is a prickly weed found, called gwanda in Ndebele, Basutu and Karanga, however it is not associated with the town name. [1]






References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
