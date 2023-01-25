Difference between revisions of "Gwanda"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Gwanda''' is a town located in [[Matabeleland South Province]].
|+
'''Gwanda''' is a town located in [[Matabeleland South Province]].
==Population==
==Population==
Latest revision as of 09:51, 25 January 2023
Gwanda is a town located in Matabeleland South Province. It is also several constituencies of parliament.
Population
It is home to about 14,450 people.
See Gwanda High School.
See Msthabezi Secondary School.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gwanda returned to Parliament:
- Edward Ndlovu of PF-ZAPU - 21 798 votes.
- Aleck Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 1 684 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:
- Johnson Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 15 364 votes,
- Agrippa Madlela, Independent, with 1 524 votes,
- Clement Khumalo of ZUM with 1 331 votes.
Turnout - 19 083 voters or 55.06 %
Gwanda South returned:
- Eliah Masiyane Full results for Gwanda South were not released.
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:
- Paul Themba Nyathi of MDC with 13 039 votes,
- Thenjiwe Lesabe of Zanu PF with 4 358 votes,
- Agrippa Hlangabeza Madlela of ZAPU with 299 votes,
- Jabulani Ndlovu of LPZ with 242 votes,
- Patrick Moyo of ZAPU with 221 votes.
Gwanda South returned"
- Abednico Ncube of Zanu-PF with 9913 votes,
- Paulos Matjaka Nare of MDC with 7944 votes, (see J Z Moyo High School)
- Mchasisi Nare, Independent, with 674 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda Central returned to Parliament:
- Edson Gumbo of Zanu PF with 7 457 votes or 52.10 percent,
- Julieth Nkiwane of MDC-T with 4 048 votes or 28.28 percent,
- Patrick Dube of MDC with 2 571 votes or 17.96 percent,
- Mthetho Mlilo of ZAPU with 237 votes or 1.66 percent,.
Total 14 313 votes
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:
- Madodana Sibanda of Zanu PF with 4 246 votes or 40.73 percent,
- Thandeko Mnkandhla of MDC-T with 3 733 votes or 35.81 percent,
- Paul Themba Nyathi of MDC with 1 977 votes or 18.96 percent,
- Micah Masiye of ZAPU with 300 votes or 2.88 percent,
- Gift Sibanda, Independent, with 169 votes or 1.62 percent,.
Total 10 425 votes
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda South returned to Parliament:
- Abedinico Ncube of Zanu PF with 5 701 votes or 57.39 percent,
- Ekem Moyo of MDC-T with 2 866 votes or 28.85 percent,
- Leagajang G Makwati of MDC with 1 020 votes or 10.27 percent,
- Rabson Ncube of ZAPU with 346 votes or 3.48 percent,.
Total 9 933 votes
History
The name is derived from Jahunda, a hill 20 km south east of Gwanda. It is Sesutu or Karanga, and is reportedly corrupted by Andy Nicholson (or West Nicholson), who could not pronounce Jahunda. There is a prickly weed found, called gwanda in Ndebele, Basutu and Karanga, however it is not associated with the town name. [1]
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"