'''Gwanda''' is a town located in [[Matabeleland South Province]]. It is also several constituencies of [[parliament]].  
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==

Gwanda is a town located in Matabeleland South Province. It is also several constituencies of parliament.

Population

It is home to about 14,450 people.

See Gwanda High School.
See Msthabezi Secondary School.

See Gwanda State University.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gwanda returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 19 083 voters or 55.06 %

Gwanda South returned:

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Gwanda South returned"

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda Central returned to Parliament:

Total 14 313 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Total 10 425 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda South returned to Parliament:

Total 9 933 votes

History

The name is derived from Jahunda, a hill 20 km south east of Gwanda. It is Sesutu or Karanga, and is reportedly corrupted by Andy Nicholson (or West Nicholson), who could not pronounce Jahunda. There is a prickly weed found, called gwanda in Ndebele, Basutu and Karanga, however it is not associated with the town name. [1]






References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
