Difference between revisions of "Gwanda State University"

'''Gwanda State University''' is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda. The University was established in 2012.
The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda. The University was established in 2012.
Falculties
The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.
Faculty of engineering
Programs offered under the faculty of engineering (five years):
Beng (Hons) Metallurgical Engineering Beng (Hons) Mining Engineering Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering
Faculty of agriculture
Programs offered in the faculty of agriculture (four years):
Bsc (Hons) Agriculture-Crop science Bsc (Hons) Agriculture–Animal science