Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Gwanda State University"

Page Discussion
 
Line 23: Line 23:
  
  
'''Gwanda State University''' is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The University was established in 2012.
+
'''Gwanda State University''' is a state higher education institution that is in [[Gwanda]]. The University was established in '''2012'''.
  
  
 
==Falculties==
 
==Falculties==
 
 
The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.
 
The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.
  
Line 47: Line 46:
 
Bsc (Hons) Agriculture-Crop science
 
Bsc (Hons) Agriculture-Crop science
 
Bsc (Hons) Agriculture–Animal science
 
Bsc (Hons) Agriculture–Animal science
 +
 +
[[Category:Education, University]]

Latest revision as of 18:42, 21 October 2021

"

Gwanda State University
Type
University
IndustryTertiary Education
Founded2012


Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda. The University was established in 2012.


Falculties

The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.


Faculty of engineering

Programs offered under the faculty of engineering (five years):

Beng (Hons) Metallurgical Engineering Beng (Hons) Mining Engineering Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering


Faculty of agriculture

Programs offered in the faculty of agriculture (four years):

Bsc (Hons) Agriculture-Crop science Bsc (Hons) Agriculture–Animal science

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Gwanda_State_University&oldid=111363"