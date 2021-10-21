Difference between revisions of "Gwanda State University"

The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.

Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The University was established in 2012.

Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda. The University was established in 2012.





The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.





Faculty of engineering

Programs offered under the faculty of engineering (five years):

Beng (Hons) Metallurgical Engineering Beng (Hons) Mining Engineering Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering





Faculty of agriculture

Programs offered in the faculty of agriculture (four years):

Bsc (Hons) Agriculture-Crop science Bsc (Hons) Agriculture–Animal science