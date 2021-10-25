|description= Universities And Tertiary Institutions Of Zimbabwe

Programs offered in the faculty of agriculture (four years):

Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering

* Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering

Programs offered under the faculty of engineering (five years):

The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.

See [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Gwanda State University''' (GSU) is a state higher education institution that is in [[Gwanda]]. The University was established in '''2012'''.

Gwanda State University (GSU) is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda. The University was established in 2012.

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.



(November 2021)

Address: Gwanda State University, A6, Gwanda.

Telephone: 263-84 2824720, 2824714 - 29

Email: info@gsu.ac.zw

Web: https://www.gsu.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/gwandastate/



Faculties/Professors

Vice-Chancellor: Professor Ntombizakhe Mpofu Mlilo

The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.

Faculty of Engineering

Programs offered under the faculty of engineering (five years):

B Eng (Hons) Metallurgical Engineering

B Eng (Hons) Mining Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering

Faculty of Agriculture

Programs offered in the faculty of agriculture (four years):