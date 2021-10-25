Difference between revisions of "Gwanda State University"
Latest revision as of 13:11, 25 October 2021
"
Type
|University
|Industry
|Tertiary Education
|Founded
|2012
Gwanda State University (GSU) is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda. The University was established in 2012.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: Gwanda State University, A6, Gwanda.
Telephone: 263-84 2824720, 2824714 - 29
Cell:
Email: info@gsu.ac.zw
Web: https://www.gsu.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/gwandastate/
Faculties/Professors
Vice-Chancellor: Professor Ntombizakhe Mpofu Mlilo
The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.
Faculty of Engineering
Programs offered under the faculty of engineering (five years):
- B Eng (Hons) Metallurgical Engineering
- B Eng (Hons) Mining Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering
Faculty of Agriculture
Programs offered in the faculty of agriculture (four years):
- Bsc (Hons) Agriculture-Crop science
- Bsc (Hons) Agriculture–Animal science