==Faculties/Professors==
 
Vice-Chancellor, '''March 2021''': Professor [[Doreen Moyo]] <br/>
 
Former Vice-Chancellor: Professor [[Ntombizakhe Mpofu Mlilo]] <br/>
Former Vice-Chancellor: Professor [[Ntombizakhe Mlilo]] <br/>
 
Ntombizakhe Mlilo
 
The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.
 
Gwanda State University
Type
University
IndustryTertiary Education
Founded2012


Gwanda State University (GSU) is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda. The University was established in 2012.

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.

Location / Contact

(November 2021)
Address: Gwanda State University, A6, Gwanda.
Telephone: 263-84 2824720, 2824714 - 29
Cell:
Email: info@gsu.ac.zw
Web: https://www.gsu.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/gwandastate/

Faculties/Professors

Vice-Chancellor, March 2021: Professor Doreen Moyo
Former Vice-Chancellor: Professor Ntombizakhe Mlilo
The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.

Faculty of Engineering

Programs offered under the faculty of engineering (five years):

  • B Eng (Hons) Metallurgical Engineering
  • B Eng (Hons) Mining Engineering
  • Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering

Faculty of Agriculture

Programs offered in the faculty of agriculture (four years):

  • Bsc (Hons) Agriculture-Crop science
  • Bsc (Hons) Agriculture–Animal science
