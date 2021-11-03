The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.

The university has two faculties — Engineering and Agriculture.

Gwanda State University (GSU) is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda. The University was established in 2012.

(November 2021)

Address: Gwanda State University, A6, Gwanda.

Telephone: 263-84 2824720, 2824714 - 29

Cell:

Email: info@gsu.ac.zw

Web: https://www.gsu.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/gwandastate/



Faculties/Professors

Vice-Chancellor, March 2021: Professor Doreen Moyo

Former Vice-Chancellor, January 2019: Professor Ntombizakhe Mlilo



Faculty of Engineering

Programs offered under the faculty of engineering (five years):

B Eng (Hons) Metallurgical Engineering

B Eng (Hons) Mining Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering

Faculty of Agriculture

Programs offered in the faculty of agriculture (four years):