Difference between revisions of "Gwashira Manyurure"

In July 2018, Gwashira Manyurure was elected to Ward 4 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1053 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Bikita RDC with 1053 votes, beating Morden Chigwadi of MDC-Alliance with 695 votes, Victor Anywhere Goko NPP with 33 votes and Ishmael Zimunye of MDC-T with 24 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

