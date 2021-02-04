Difference between revisions of "Gweru"

Water comes mainly from two sources, the [[Gwenhoro Dam]] and the [[Amapongokwe Dam]]. The original water supply, [[Whitewaters Dam]], is still in partial use. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>

Thornhill aerodrome, also an [[Air Force of Zimbabwe]] (AFZ) training centre, is the airport. The [[Zimbabwe Military Academy]] is also in Gweru. The Midlands Museum in Gweru is Zimbabwe's official army and aviation museum.

The City of Progress , as it was nicknamed, Gweru was built along the Gweru river(originally iKwelo). The latter derived its name after the after the river’s high banks, where umkwelo (Ndebele - a ladder) was used by those who fetched water from it. This subsequently became the name Gweru which the city is now known. It is situated along the road and railway between [[Harare]] and [[Bulawayo]] and near the rail spur to Maputo and South Africa via Beitbridge. There are also spurs to [[Zvishavane]], [[Masvingo]] and [[Shurugwi]]. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>

Gweru is located at 19°27′S 29°49′E.<ref>Gweru Map, [http://www.maplandia.com/zimbabwe/midlands/gweru-urban/gweru/ Gweru Map], 'Maplandia', Published: ND, Retrieved: 28 Apr 2014</ref> and it has an area of 49,166 km².<ref>SC, [http://www.skyscrapercity.com/showthread.php?t=1665856 Gweru & Masvingo|city gallery|zimbabwe], 'Skyscape City', Published: ND, Retrieved: 28 Apr 2014</ref> It is at 1420 m. 164 km NE of Bulawayo and 274 km SW of Harare. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>

The Midlands Hotel - Gweru city centre

Formerly Gwelo, Gweru is the capital of the Midlands Province and Zimbabwe's third largest city. It is the main import and export centre as well the most accessible industrial center that oversees markets through South Africa to the South and Mozambique to the east.

Founding

The city was established by Dr. Leander Starr Jameson in 1894 as a coach station, and became a military post at one time. It was a centre originally serving the gold mining operations of the district. The first buildings were lodges and hotels such as the Horseshoe Inn (now Midlands Hotel) and Latham Hotel now Gweru rural police station. [1] There were six hotels there by 1895. [2] By June of the same year the first stands of what was to become Gweru City were surveyed. Gweru was run by a Sanitary Board until it progressed to Municipal status on 18 June 1914 and it attained City Status in October 1971.[3] The first bank was established in 1896, followed by the opening of a stock exchange in 1898. In 1896, the Gwelo Times was first published. The railway arrived in 1902. in 1982, after independence, the city was renamed Gweru. [4]

Minerals mined in the area include chromite, iron ore, asbestos, limestone quartz, nickel, barytes, tungsten and silica sand. Some gold remains. [4]

Gweru Mayors include Hamutendi Kombayi (2015), Charles Chikozho (2017) and Josiah Makombe (2019).

Geography

Gweru is located at 19°27′S 29°49′E.[5] and it has an area of 49,166 km².[6] It is at 1420 m. 164 km NE of Bulawayo and 274 km SW of Harare. [4]

The City of Progress, as it was nicknamed, Gweru was built along the Gweru river(originally iKwelo). The latter derived its name after the after the river’s high banks, where umkwelo (Ndebele - a ladder) was used by those who fetched water from it. This subsequently became the name Gweru which the city is now known. It is situated along the road and railway between Harare and Bulawayo and near the rail spur to Maputo and South Africa via Beitbridge. There are also spurs to Zvishavane, Masvingo and Shurugwi. [4]

Thornhill aerodrome, also an Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) training centre, is the airport. The Zimbabwe Military Academy is also in Gweru. The Midlands Museum in Gweru is Zimbabwe's official army and aviation museum.

Water comes mainly from two sources, the Gwenhoro Dam and the Amapongokwe Dam. The original water supply, Whitewaters Dam, is still in partial use. [4]

Gweru is served by Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Population Distribution

The 1969 Rhodesian Census puts the population at 36 840 Africans, 8 347 Europeans, 318 Asiatics, and 667 Coloureds, for a total of 46 170. [7]

A 1975 population estimate gives 62 000 (82 % African, 15 % European). [2]

In 1987, the population was 78 918. [4]

In 2011, Gweru had a population of 48 959 comprising of 23 703 (48.5%) males and 25 256 (51.5%) females. The population was housed in about 12 642 households with an average house hold size of 3 people.[8]

Events

After a special council meeting in January 2012, Gweru City Council reinstated 37 of 45 suspended workers, a development confirmed by Deputy mayor Taurai Demo. The workers were suspended late 2011 (among them five workers’ committee leaders), over allegations of organising an illegal strike to press for payment of outstanding salaries and bonuses. Council held hearings in December which spilled over into January. Two were found guilty and given warnings, 39 were found not guilty. A special council meeting held in January resolved to fire eight of the employees three of whom were contract workers.

“We are not happy that the city has gone through this, however, the residents will not also be happy if we do not discipline the workers.” [9]

It was reported in Janaury 2013, that Deputy Mayor Taurai Demo, bought a stand from Council in January 2012, using Zimbabwe Dollars, that ceased to be of value in 2009. [10]

2015, Councillors suspended / Commissioners imposed

In May 2019, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, (ZACC) in collaboration with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet, started investigations into allegations of corruption against former Gweru commissioners. The three commissioners, Chair Tsunga Mhangami, Mark Choga and Parenyi Chamunorwa, were appointed by Saviour Kasukuwere in August 2015 following the suspension of the city’s 18 councillors. The tenure of office of the commission ended 90 days after 14 August 2015 when they were appointed, but they remained in office until March 2016, with the local authority continuing to pay them allowances. In 2018, Gweru Residents and Ratepayers’ Association petitioned government to force the commissioners to reimburse the allowances paid after their tenure of office had expired. Reports hold that they were entitled to allowances of $525 each per week, but awarded themselves $1 300 each per week at AA rates, which were not approved by government. They prejudiced council of over $100 000. [11]

In October 2018, former town clerk Daniel Matawu and incumbent Elizabeth Gwatipedza were being paid for the same job due to a legal technicality. An extraordinary council meeting was held to deal with the matter after the new councillors, led by mayor Josiah Makombe, expressed concern about the arrangement. The salary is understood to be $6 000.

A committee (three councillors and two managers) was set up of former mayor Charles Chikozho, finance committee chair Martin Chivhoko, councillor Trust Chineni, finance director Edgar Mwedzi and human resources manager Jepson Nemusoso, to investigate the matter and report back within seven days. We intend to rope in a labour expert as well so that the matter of two people being paid for one post is put to rest.

Daniel Matawu was suspended and then fired in July 2016 by the Tsunga Mhangami commission. His dismissal followed recommendations by a board of inquiry appointed to probe allegations of corruption at Town House, which found him guilty on 15 counts of gross incompetence and neglect of duties.

Daniel Matawu challenged his dismissal at the Bulawayo High Court and Justice Nicholas Mathonsi ruled in his favour in March this year and ordered his reinstatement. But the local authority had already hired Elizabeth Gwatipedza to fill the post, leading into a gentleman’s agreement that ensured Daniel Matawu would just get his salary despite not coming to work. [12]

In 2016, the Gweru Town Clerk, Mr Daniel Matawu was dismissed by Minister Saviour Kasukuwere. He was dismissed by the Council after he was found guilty of 15 counts of gross incompetence, inefficiency in the performance of his work, substantial neglect of duty, conduct that is inconsistent with the fulfilment of his job by a tribunal set by the Gweru Commission. He had worked for Gweru for 37 years.

High Court Judge, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi ruled in March 2018 that Mr Matawu be reinstated as town clerk. His suspension was nullified, and his subsequent disciplinary hearing, which resulted in his dismissal, was deemed illegal.

The local authority gave Mr Matawu a salary backpay of $4 500 per month backdating to 2016 and gave him the same amount for the months that were left to complete his tenure which was due to expire in 2021. He approached the Labour Court to nullify his salary reduction from $9 000 to $ 4 500. If successful, cumulatively his salaries plus annual benefits amount to more than $216 000. He will also get a vehicle, residential and commercial stands as part of the package. Cumulatively, Mr Matawu will get a $406 000 once-off payment (terminal benefits and salary backdating to 2016).

Gweru mayor councillor Josiah Makombe in October 2018 confirmed that Gweru City Council had resolved its long-standing impasse with Mr Matawu amicably and have agreed to buy out his contract and give him an exit package. [13]

Water, 2019 -

Gweru’s main water supply, Gwenhoro Dam, was at 18 percent capacity in July 2019, and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) was on the verge of decommissioning it. The situation could be saved if the local authority could secure over $5 million to purchase new water pumps that could be installed at Amapongobge Dam. The city has since introduced water rationing after the pumping capacity dropped to 20 megalitres a day against the city’s demand of 60 megalitres. Ward 17 councillor Farai Muza said the water levels at Gwenhoro Dam were now critical adding that Zinwa had indicated that it will soon decommission the city’s major source of water.

Mayor Josiah Makombe said Amapongobge required five pumps for it to meet the city’s daily demand, and only one pump was functional’ Gweru Town Clerk Ms Elizabeth Gwatipedza said financial constrains were hampering council’s efforts to address the persisting water challenges. “We only received $400 000 from Government for the procurement of those pumps and it is not enough. Probably now each costs $5 million. “We engaged partners and financiers such as IDBZ, but they have told us that they were incapacitated to give us such huge sums of money, but said they could give us money to sink commercial boreholes,”. [14]

In August 2019, it was announced that Gweru had secured a US$440 000 loan from government to urgently buy four new water pumps for installation at an alternative dam. The local authority has been seeking funds for new pumps to be installed at Amapongogwe Dam which is 70% full, where it intends to extract water as the city’s main water supply dam. Gwenhoro Dam, was left with only six weeks’ supply. Last week, the city received a donation of a water pump from Unki Mines.

At a press conference mayor Josiah Makombe said he had successfully convinced government that the city was headed for disaster, hence release of the funding. “I went to the Midlands Provincial Affairs minister (Senator Larry Mavhima) and told him that I was about to declare a state of emergency in Gweru due to the water crisis. We then agreed to approach Local Government minister (July Moyo) over the issue. That is when we hatched the deal to get the fund,” he said. Makombe said the US$440 000 loan was from the disaster fund.

“Initially, we had been given an invoice of US$ 6 million by a service provider for water pumps. However, we engaged a consultant from South Africa who hunted for cheaper deals and so, that is why we got this offer.” [15]

In September 2019, town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza told a full council meeting the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) was no longer funding a deal to US$300 000 to Gweru City Council for the drilling of 20 commercial boreholes. “IDBZ had promised to give us US$300 000 for the sinking of boreholes with submersible pumps, but the financial institution is no longer forthcoming with the funding,” Gwatipedza said. The sinking of the commercial boreholes was going to see council treating the water before channeling it into the main water pipes.

Ward 11 councillor, Albert Chirau, accused IDBZ of being insincere after pulling out of the deal. He alleged that the bank backtracked on the deal after it lost a bid to advance US$6 million to the city for water pumps. “It (IDBZ) has thrown us under the bus. They wanted to charge us US$6 million for the same pumps we got for US$400 000 from government and after that bid failed they now backtrack in advancing us the US$300 000 for the commercial boreholes.” [16]

Parking September 2019

Parking fees in Gweru increased by 300% in the CBD, from the previous $1 for 30 minutes and $2 for one hour, to as much as $6 for one hour. In a memorandum sent to the council’s finance department headed by acting director Owen Masimba, town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza said the fees would come into effect 1 September 2019.

Deputy mayor Cleopas Shiri confirmed the development saying a forthcoming full council meeting would endorse the new fees. However, council insiders revealed that some councillors were not happy about management’s decision to announce the new fees before they could deliberate on the proposals. “There is going to be a heated debate on the fees and it will not come as a surprise if the full council resolves to either review downwards the fees or reverse the decision altogether,” a councillor, who requested to remain anonymous said.

Gweru Residents’ Forum director Charles Mazorodze said the new fees would pile more problems on residents, who were already suffering under the weight of economic problems facing the country. “In addition, the hiking of fees does not even translate to meaningful development of road services infrastructure including robots, which have not been working for over eight years. The municipal traffic section is a loss-making venture in that council expends more resources to collect less money and that defies logic.” [17]

Mansion

After commuting daily from her home in Redcliff, Elizabeth Gwatipedza, moved into her official residence in the city in April 2018. She spent a year commuting from Redcliff where she used to be the town secretary. She moved into a new house in South View suburb, low-density suburbs, but would not disclose how much was spent in buying the property. Investigations revealed that she was using approximately 160 litres of fuel monthly. Early this year mayor Charles Chikozho said it was council’s obligation to make sure that decent accommodation was secured for Gwatipedza as part of her package. Prior to that, council had made a resolution that Gwatipedza occupy the idle mayoral mansion, but rescinded that decision to uphold its 2015 decision for the white elephant to be turned into a guest house. [18]

In September 2019, Acting finance director Mr Owen Masimba was quoted as saying council would engage a private partner to convert the 20-roomed mayoral mansion, which has become a white elephant, into a money-spinning venture. “As part of our planned capital projects for this year, we intend to enter into a joint venture with a potential partner to turn the mayoral mansion into an accommodation and events centre,” he said. “We have set aside a budget of $300 000 to renovate the mansion, and we have since flighted an advert for expressions of interest for the project. We should be able to hire out the mansion so that it can bring revenue to council.”

The council made the resolution to hire out the mansion four years ago. The project stalled after Elizabeth Gwatipedza proposed to use it as her residence, a move that was resisted by residents. Ms Gwatipedza said council was expecting to collect significant revenue from the mansion and boost cash inflows. [19]

Town Clerk Gwatipedza Suspension, 2019 -

Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe handed Town Clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza her suspension letter on 14 October 2019. A special council meeting was then held to deliberate on the development. Makombe said the councillors had unanimously upheld the suspension.

Gweru council was dominated by MDC councillors and Makombe is that party’s Midlands provincial chairperson, while Gwatipedza is understood to be sympathetic to the ruling Zanu PF. Vimbai Chingwaramusee, Gweru council spokesperson, said that chamber secretary Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe is now the acting town clerk. [20]

Elizabeth Gwatipedza joined council in 2016 and was offered a modest package (US$2 752 a month) for her services by the Tsunga Mhangami-led three-member commission which was in charge of running Gweru affairs at the time, as Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere had fired all the city’s 18 councillors on allegations of misconduct during that period. 24 June 2017, all the fired Cllrs returned to office after being cleared of all charges. The Commission departed. , Gwatipedza insisted to returned mayor Charles Chikozho and the Council that she had signed her contract upon being promised that it would be reviewed.

Her gross salary was then raised to US$4 500 monthly. US$3 215 being basic salary, while US$1 285 was split in such a way that US$804 would be representation allowance and US$482 was recorded as responsibility allowance. Her new contract provided:

a vehicle of her choice for both business and private use and that the car “…will be given to her for free if normal retirement is attained prior to reaching five years”. The council bought her a Prado V6 at a cost of US$176 000.

“… the town clerk be provided with free secure accommodation with full free services to include electricity, water and all municipal bills, 24-hour security, fixed landline i.e. home phone, Wi-Fi, gardening services, repairs and maintenance.”

a serviced low-density stand and commercial or industrial stand at 10% of the cost price and she was given five years to pay for them. The sizes were stated as 2 500 square meters for a low-density suburb stand, 700 square metres for a commercial stand and 1 500 square meters for an industrial stand.

Annual holiday allowance of US$4 500.

Life and health insurance paid for by council monthly. If she died in council employ she would be entitled to US$9 000 as bereavement fee and if her spouse or a child below 25 years die, council was supposed to pay the same amount to her.

her spouse and minor children up to the age of 24 years be covered by a non-contributory funeral scheme and medical aid.

a clause committing council to give her assistance to build a house. Part of it read: “… that the town clerk be entitled to assistance with building materials for residential accommodation up to completion of the building at an interest rate of 1% above government lending rates to local authorities repayable over five years.”

tuition fees for two of her children and … other related fees in full up to tertiary level.

council bound to pay for her study leave and membership fees for a maximum of three professional boards and fund all expenses for her to attend annual conferences of the boards.

a laptop, Ipad and cellphone for “… unlimited use ie the cellphone airtime should be paid in full and (the town clerk) be given the items for free after using them for two years, one year and one year respectively…”

Investigations revealed that the councillors led by Josiah Makombe had failed to lay their hands on the contract since coming into office after 2018 elections. “We are not in possession of the contract of the town clerk. We have asked her to avail it to us, but she did not co-operate. If it is as you are saying, we are going to sit down as council and deliberate on the matter,” he said. One of the 12 charges for her suspension involves that matter and is recorded in the charge sheet as “Insubordination and failure to take lawful order from council.” [21]

Further to the employment contract that could not be found, it is also revealed that Elizabeth Gwatipedza bought herself a mobile phone and a laptop for $150 000 using council funds, according to a September 2019 audit. Gwatipedza allegedly acquired the items without the advice of the acting procurement manager, one Muumbe, who was reportedly well-versed with procurement regulations.

And many more allegations are listed in the article. [22]

Soon after the salary story broke, residents took to social media to vent their anger on the package of the suspended town clerk, with some threatening to boycott payment of council rates in protest. Posting on the official Gweru Residents and Ratepayers’ Association (GRRA) WhatsApp group, residents questioned former mayor Charles Chikozho over the packages and demanded to know what motivated him and his team to sign the contract. “@Chikozho mayor and your guys, what inspired you to agree to such nonsense?” posted one resident. “As for me I will not pay a single cent to council. I cannot pay to feed one person,” posted another resident. Former mayor Chikozho pleaded with the residents who were fuming on the social media group: “The matter is before a disciplinary authority (and) am of the view that it’s not proper to respond … I don’t want (to) influence the proceedings at this moment.” David Chokore, the Gweru United Residents and Ratepayers Development Association leader said: “We have never and will never begrudge anyone for getting what they truly deserve. From the available reported allegations, which remain uncontested to this day, there is rampant corruption and general collapse of council service delivery.”. [23]

On 17 October, Minister July Moyo said he was not briefed about the suspension of Gweru town clerk Ms Elizabeth Gwatipedza by the MDC-Alliance-led council. In an interview, Minister Moyo said he would look into the issue as a matter of urgency to ensure service delivery was not affected. “About the suspension of Gweru town clerk, I’m not aware of it, I wasn’t briefed about this alleged suspension and I’m going to look into it,” he said.

The suspension, without pay, was announced 15 October by Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe. Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe, had assumed the post of Gweru town clerk on an interim basis. However he in turn is allegeded to have looted more than 4 500 litres of fuel from the cash strapped local authority worth over $70 000. A letter dated 15 September written to Mr Chikwekwe by Ms Gwatipedza alleging that he committed 84 counts of fuel theft after claiming more fuel than what he was entitled to. [24]

A board of inquiry was to receive Elizabeth Gwatipedza, 30 October 2019 to hear her testimony into the allegations leading to her 15 October 2019 suspension. The allegations include

failure to co-ordinate, monitor and supervise all departments resulting in employees working in silos which consequently affected service delivery.

negligence of duty which resulted in council being prejudiced financially.

contravention of the Public Procurement and Debt Management Act.

continuously exhibiting inconsistency in the discharge of her duties.

Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe, assumed the post of acting Town Clerk. However, there are allegations he looted more than 4 500 litres of fuel worth over $70 000 from the cash strapped local authority. In a letter dated 15 September, written to Mr Chikwekwe by Ms Gwatipedza it is alleged that he committed 84 counts of fuel theft after claiming more fuel than what he was entitled to. It also emerged that Ms Gwatipedza was in the process of suspending him for contravening Section 4 (d) (Theft or Fraud) of the Labour Act SI15 of 2006 when she was suspended on allegations of mismanagement and incompetence. [25]

2021 Accident at Gweru River

