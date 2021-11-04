Difference between revisions of "Gweru Polytechnic"
Latest revision as of 13:36, 4 November 2021
|Gweru Polytechnic
|Location
|P.O Box 137 Harare Road, Gweru
Midlands
Gweru, Midlands Province, Zimbabwe, ,P.O. Box 137 Gweru
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Type
|Polytechnic College
|Educational authority
|Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education
|Category
|Technical Tertiary Institutions
|Medium of language
|English
|Website
|gwerupoly.ac.zw
|Contact details:
+ 263 -054-223117/226719
Gweru Polytechnic is a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college. It offers over 60 conventional courses ranging from National Certificates to National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: PO Box 137, Harare Road, Gweru.
Telephone: 054-223117/226719 .
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://http://gwerupoly.ac.zw//
=
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Students / Teachers / Courses
2019 - Principal, Washington Chandiwana
2019 - 76 lecturers, 71 non-lecturing staff.
Enrolment Requirements
- For National Certificate (NC) courses; Five Ordinary Level Subjects are a prerequisite with grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics. For Engineering disciplines' a Science subject at 'O' Level is a requirement.
- For National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses; Applicants must poses the full NC or HND respectively.
One is also expected to hand in;
- Two sets of certified copies of birth certificate, national ID and academic certificates.
- Original birth certificate, national ID and academic certificates
Courses Offered
- Accounting, Banking and Finance.
- Marketing, Purchasing and Supply.
- Human Resources
- Transport Management
- Secretarial Studies
- Information Technology
- Records Management & Information Science
- Library and Information Science
- Hairdressing/ Cosmetology
- Clothing
- Electrical Power Engineering
- Communication Systems
- Instrumentation & Control
- Motor Mechanics (Diesel Plant Fitting, Motor Vehicle Body Repair, Auto-Electrics)
- Automotive Engineering
- Fabrication
- Machineshop
- Refrigeration
- Draughting & Design
- Plant/ Production Engineering
- Technical and Vocational Education (HEXCO) [1]
Departments
- Business Studies
- Management Studies
- Secretarial Studies
- Information Science and Technology
- Applied Arts and Sciences
- Electrical Engineering
- Automotive Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Education[2]
Fees
- National Certificate US$225
- National Diploma US$275
- Higher National Diploma US$325
- Block Release US$325
- Accommodation US$190[3]
Events
2017 - Student enrolment, 1728
2019 - Student enrolment, 2427
References
- ↑ Get Enrolled, "Gweru Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:11 February 2015"
- ↑ Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; no text was provided for refs named
ENROLLED
- ↑ Fees Structure, "Gweru Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:11 February 2015"
- ↑ [Gweru Poly working towards an upper middle class economy], Financial Gazette, Published: 14 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021