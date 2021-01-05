Difference between revisions of "Gweru Polytechnic"
'''Gweru Polytechnic''' is
'''Gweru Polytechnic''' is . It offers over 60 conventional courses ranging from National Certificates to National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas.
==Enrolment Requirements==
==Enrolment Requirements==
*For National Certificate (NC) courses; Five Ordinary Level Subjects are a prerequisite with grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics. For Engineering disciplines' a Science subject at 'O' Level is a requirement.
*For National Certificate (NC) courses; Five Ordinary Level Subjects are a prerequisite with grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics. For Engineering disciplines' a Science subject at 'O' Level is a requirement.
*Original birth certificate, national ID and academic certificates
*Original birth certificate, national ID and academic certificates
==Courses Offered==
==Courses Offered==
#Accounting, Banking and Finance.
#Accounting, Banking and Finance.
#Marketing, Purchasing and Supply.
#Marketing, Purchasing and Supply.
#Technical and Vocational Education (HEXCO) <ref name="ENROLL">[http://gwerupoly.ac.zw/enrolment.php Get Enrolled], "Gweru Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:11 February 2015"</ref>
#Technical and Vocational Education (HEXCO) <ref name="ENROLL">[http://gwerupoly.ac.zw/enrolment.php Get Enrolled], "Gweru Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:11 February 2015"</ref>
==Departments==
==Departments==
#Business Studies
#Business Studies
#Management Studies
#Management Studies
#Education<ref name="ENROLLED"/>
#Education<ref name="ENROLLED"/>
==Fees==
==Fees==
*National Certificate US$225
*National Certificate US$225
*National Diploma US$275
*National Diploma US$275
*Block Release US$325
*Block Release US$325
*Accommodation US$190<ref name="FEES">[http://gwerupoly.ac.zw/fees.php Fees Structure], "Gweru Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:11 February 2015"</ref>
*Accommodation US$190<ref name="FEES">[http://gwerupoly.ac.zw/fees.php Fees Structure], "Gweru Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:11 February 2015"</ref>
{{Reflist}}
{{Reflist}}
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]] [[Category:Polytechnics]]
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
[[Category:Polytechnics]]
Latest revision as of 09:23, 5 January 2021
|Gweru Polytechnic
|Location
|P.O Box 137 Harare Road, Gweru
Midlands
Gweru, Midlands Province, Zimbabwe, ,P.O. Box 137 Gweru
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Type
|Polytechnic College
|Educational authority
|Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education
|Category
|Technical Tertiary Institutions
|Medium of language
|English
|Website
|gwerupoly.ac.zw
|Contact details:
+ 263 -054-223117/226719
Gweru Polytechnic is a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college. It offers over 60 conventional courses ranging from National Certificates to National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas.
Students / Teachers / Courses
2019 - Principal, Washington Chandiwana
2019 - 76 lecturers, 71 non-lecturing staff.
Enrolment Requirements
- For National Certificate (NC) courses; Five Ordinary Level Subjects are a prerequisite with grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics. For Engineering disciplines' a Science subject at 'O' Level is a requirement.
- For National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses; Applicants must poses the full NC or HND respectively.
One is also expected to hand in;
- Two sets of certified copies of birth certificate, national ID and academic certificates.
- Original birth certificate, national ID and academic certificates
Courses Offered
- Accounting, Banking and Finance.
- Marketing, Purchasing and Supply.
- Human Resources
- Transport Management
- Secretarial Studies
- Information Technology
- Records Management & Information Science
- Library and Information Science
- Hairdressing/ Cosmetology
- Clothing
- Electrical Power Engineering
- Communication Systems
- Instrumentation & Control
- Motor Mechanics (Diesel Plant Fitting, Motor Vehicle Body Repair, Auto-Electrics)
- Automotive Engineering
- Fabrication
- Machineshop
- Refrigeration
- Draughting & Design
- Plant/ Production Engineering
- Technical and Vocational Education (HEXCO) [1]
Departments
- Business Studies
- Management Studies
- Secretarial Studies
- Information Science and Technology
- Applied Arts and Sciences
- Electrical Engineering
- Automotive Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Education[2]
Fees
- National Certificate US$225
- National Diploma US$275
- Higher National Diploma US$325
- Block Release US$325
- Accommodation US$190[3]
Events
2017 - Student enrolment, 1728
2019 - Student enrolment, 2427
References
- ↑ Get Enrolled, "Gweru Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:11 February 2015"
- ↑ Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; no text was provided for refs named
ENROLLED
- ↑ Fees Structure, "Gweru Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:11 February 2015"
- ↑ [Gweru Poly working towards an upper middle class economy], Financial Gazette, Published: 14 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021