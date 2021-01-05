<ref name="Gweru Poly working towards an upper middle class economy"> [Gweru Poly working towards an upper middle class economy], ''Financial Gazette, Published: 14 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021''</ref>

'''Gweru Polytechnic''' is a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college . It offers over 60 conventional courses ranging from National Certificates to National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas.

Gweru Polytechnic is a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college. It offers over 60 conventional courses ranging from National Certificates to National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas.

Students / Teachers / Courses

2019 - Principal, Washington Chandiwana

2019 - 76 lecturers, 71 non-lecturing staff.

Enrolment Requirements

For National Certificate (NC) courses; Five Ordinary Level Subjects are a prerequisite with grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics. For Engineering disciplines' a Science subject at 'O' Level is a requirement.

For National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses; Applicants must poses the full NC or HND respectively.

One is also expected to hand in;

Two sets of certified copies of birth certificate, national ID and academic certificates.

Original birth certificate, national ID and academic certificates

Courses Offered

Accounting, Banking and Finance. Marketing, Purchasing and Supply. Human Resources Transport Management Secretarial Studies Information Technology Records Management & Information Science Library and Information Science Hairdressing/ Cosmetology Clothing Electrical Power Engineering Communication Systems Instrumentation & Control Motor Mechanics (Diesel Plant Fitting, Motor Vehicle Body Repair, Auto-Electrics) Automotive Engineering Fabrication Machineshop Refrigeration Draughting & Design Plant/ Production Engineering Technical and Vocational Education (HEXCO) [1]

Departments

Business Studies Management Studies Secretarial Studies Information Science and Technology Applied Arts and Sciences Electrical Engineering Automotive Engineering Mechanical Engineering Education[2]

Fees

National Certificate US$225

National Diploma US$275

Higher National Diploma US$325

Block Release US$325

Accommodation US$190[3]

Events

2017 - Student enrolment, 1728

2019 - Student enrolment, 2427



