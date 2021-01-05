Pindula

'''2019''' - Principal, [[Washington Chandiwana]]
'''2019''' - Principal, [[Washington Chandiwana]] <br/>
 
2019 - 76 lecturers, 71 non-lecturing staff.  
 
2019 - 76 lecturers, 71 non-lecturing staff.  
  

Gweru Polytechnic
Gweru Logo.jpg
Location
P.O Box 137 Harare Road, Gweru
Midlands
Gweru, Midlands Province, Zimbabwe, ,P.O. Box 137 Gweru
Zimbabwe
Information
TypePolytechnic College
Educational authorityMinistry of Higher and Tertiary Education
CategoryTechnical Tertiary Institutions
Medium of languageEnglish
Websitegwerupoly.ac.zw
Contact details:
+ 263 -054-223117/226719


Gweru Polytechnic is a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college. It offers over 60 conventional courses ranging from National Certificates to National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas.

Students / Teachers / Courses

2019 - Principal, Washington Chandiwana
2019 - 76 lecturers, 71 non-lecturing staff.

Enrolment Requirements

  • For National Certificate (NC) courses; Five Ordinary Level Subjects are a prerequisite with grade C or better including English Language and Mathematics. For Engineering disciplines' a Science subject at 'O' Level is a requirement.
  • For National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses; Applicants must poses the full NC or HND respectively.

One is also expected to hand in;

  • Two sets of certified copies of birth certificate, national ID and academic certificates.
  • Original birth certificate, national ID and academic certificates

Courses Offered

  1. Accounting, Banking and Finance.
  2. Marketing, Purchasing and Supply.
  3. Human Resources
  4. Transport Management
  5. Secretarial Studies
  6. Information Technology
  7. Records Management & Information Science
  8. Library and Information Science
  9. Hairdressing/ Cosmetology
  10. Clothing
  11. Electrical Power Engineering
  12. Communication Systems
  13. Instrumentation & Control
  14. Motor Mechanics (Diesel Plant Fitting, Motor Vehicle Body Repair, Auto-Electrics)
  15. Automotive Engineering
  16. Fabrication
  17. Machineshop
  18. Refrigeration
  19. Draughting & Design
  20. Plant/ Production Engineering
  21. Technical and Vocational Education (HEXCO) [1]

Departments

  1. Business Studies
  2. Management Studies
  3. Secretarial Studies
  4. Information Science and Technology
  5. Applied Arts and Sciences
  6. Electrical Engineering
  7. Automotive Engineering
  8. Mechanical Engineering
  9. Education[2]

Fees

  • National Certificate US$225
  • National Diploma US$275
  • Higher National Diploma US$325
  • Block Release US$325
  • Accommodation US$190[3]

Events

2017 - Student enrolment, 1728
2019 - Student enrolment, 2427

[4]

References

  1. Get Enrolled, "Gweru Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:11 February 2015"
  3. Fees Structure, "Gweru Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:11 February 2015"
  4. [Gweru Poly working towards an upper middle class economy], Financial Gazette, Published: 14 April 2019, Retrieved: 5 January 2021
