Difference between revisions of "Gweru Provincial Hospital"

Gweru Provincial Hospital serves Gweru and Midlands Province.

Gweru Hospital entrance.

Gweru Provincial Hospital, is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

Shurugwi Road, Gweru

19°27'43.2"S 29°49'48.3"E

Tel: +263 54 2221301

Cell:

Email:

Website:



In June 2020, Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Fabian Mashingaidze allegedly attacked the Hospitals’ Sister In Charge, Sr Chenaimoyo Kudzinetsa Masvusvu amidst ongoing power struggles at the health institution. Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union president, Mr Robert Chiduku said the abuse has been going on for a while at the institution. The dispute appears to be around who will staff the new ICU facility, which has incentives in US dollars. Further, it includes who should be the leadership at the hospital, those existing or new staff with alleged alternate loyalties. The case was reported to Gweru Central police RRB number 4403037 case handler Assistant Inspector Ngawagare. [1]

In August 2020, Anglo American Platinum donated a newly equipped 10-bed ICU to Gweru Provincial Hospital near its Unki Mine. The donation included ventilators, ICU beds, oxygen equipment and installation, personal protective equipment, multi-parameter monitors and other medical equipment. Unki Chairperson James Maposa spoke at the handover ceremony. [2]

